It seems that not even original series are safe from the chopping block at Netflix. As subscribers brace for a wave of departures at the end of September, news has surfaced that one of the streamer's most beloved anime originals is set to depart later this year, with all eight seasons of the Netflix original Voltron: Legendary Defender reportedly on the chopping block.

The Netflix and DreamWorks Animation mashup is reportedly slated to exit Netflix on Sunday, Dec. 7, according to What's On Netflix. Although the series doesn't currently have an expiration date in the Netflix library, the outlet reported that a removal notice is set to pop up on the Netflix app and website in November informing viewers that the final day to watch the show will be Dec. 6.

Premiering in 2016, Voltron: Legendary Defender served as a reboot of the original 1980s Voltron. The series centered around five unsuspecting teenager who are "transported from Earth into the middle of a sprawling intergalactic war and become pilots for five robotic lions in the battle to protect the universe from evil. Only through the true power of teamwork can they unite to form the mighty warrior known as VOLTRON: LEGENDARY DEFENDER." The voice cast included Jeremy Shada, Tyler Labine, and Bex Taylor-Klaus.

Produced by Studio Mir, the studio behind other favorites like The Legend of Korra, My Adventures With Superman, and the upcoming Devil May Cry, the series ran for 78 episodes across eight seasons between 2016 and 2018 to plenty of critical acclaim. Voltron: Legendary Defender won several BTVA Awards and currently holds a 95% critics rating and 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Although the animated show is tagged as a Netflix original, Voltron: Legendary Defender was actually a collaboration between Netflix DreamWorks Animation, which could offer some insight into its alleged upcoming departure. Rights for several DreamWorks Television shows have started to expire, leading to the departure of numerous titles, including Netflix Originals based on DreamWorks IP. Since April 2023, Turbo Fast, Mr. Peabody and Sherman, VeggieTales, Home: Adventures with Tip and Oh, and Dinotrux: Supercharged have all left Netflix, with even more slated to exit next year.

At this time, it is unclear where Voltron: Legendary Defender will end up following its reported upcoming Netflix departure. The original 1980s Voltron is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.