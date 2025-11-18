Netflix Removing Huge CBS Sitcom on Dec. 3

Suit up! How I Met Your Mother is about to leave Netflix on Dec. 3, but there are still a few ways to get your fix of Robin Sparkles after that.

The beloved sitcom, which debuted in 2005, follows Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) as he tells his children the somewhat convoluted story of how he met their mother, which includes plenty of antics with his best friends, Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel), Lily Aldrin (Alyson Hannigan), Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders) and Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris).

Videos by PopCulture.com

All nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother were added to Netflix in June 2024, but even after its exit from the streamer, fans can still get their fix on Hulu and Disney+.

Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, Josh Radnor, Alyson Hannigan and Jason Segel of the CBS Pilot HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

How I Met Your Mother recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, with Radnor looking back on the “early years” of filming in a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

“Apparently (astonishingly) ‘How I Met Your Mother’ premiered twenty years ago today. Here are some pics from the early years,” Radnor wrote in September. “I cannot overstate how much I’m enjoying rewatching the show, strolling down memory lane, and breaking down each episode,” he added, referring to his podcast, How We Made Your Mother.

“We made a show about a man looking back on a pivotal time in his life and the life of his dearest friends. And now all these years later we’re looking back on this pivotal time in our own lives (when we were making a show about a pivotal time in these characters’ lives…),” he continued. “It’s been such a treat to fully appreciate what a brilliant, funny, touching show I was a part of.”

Radnor also reflected on the 20-year milestone during a recent appearance on Dinner’s On Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, revealing that it’s “very meta” for him to be looking back on How I Met Your Mother at age 51, which is just a year younger than his character was supposed to be when he’s recounting the story to his kids.

“There’s something very meta about the meta, meta, meta thing,” he said. “[Series co-creator] Craig [Thomas] and I are nearing the age where the narrator was when he looked back on this pivotal time in his life. And the pivotal time in our lives was making this show about this fictional guy’s pivotal time in his life.”

He went on, “So we are now looking back on it with these older, wiser eyes and kind of narrating it for ourselves. You know? It’s wild.”

The last day to stream How I Met Your Mother on Netflix is Dec. 2.