'How I Met Your Mother' Finally Returning to Netflix After 2017 Removal

How I Met Your Mother is coming back to Netflix! The beloved CBS sitcom left the streamer back in 2017, and fans were likely not very pleased with it. Although the series is currently streaming in full on Hulu, it will soon return to Netflix. According to TVLine, HIMYM is set to make its grand return to Netflix on June 3. Disney has licensed 14 shows to the streamer on a non-exclusive basis, meaning whatever Disney-owned platform, such as Hulu or Disney+, the show is streaming on will continue even while on Netflix.

HIMYM, which ran for nine seasons, was produced by Disney-owned 20th Television. The new deal will last for 18 months for each series, meaning that How I Met Your Mother should be remaining on Netflix at least through the end of 2025 unless the deal is extended. Since the show won't be coming to the streamer until June, that is still quite some time. However, at least fans will now have something to look forward to in the new year, and it's going to be exciting to have it back.

News of HIMYM coming to Netflix come not long after its reboot was canceled. Starring Hilary Duff, How I Met Your Father had a similar plot to its predecessor, only it was Duff's Sophie trying to find "The One" and her future self, portrayed by Kim Cattrall, explaining on-screen to her off-screen son how she met his father. Hulu canceled the series over the summer after two seasons despite so much more still needing to be told. As of now, it doesn't seem like the series has found a new home, and it's unknown if it was even being shopped around. However, now that Duff is pregnant, it seems to have been the better decision so she can focus on her family.

Other shows that will be coming to Netflix either in 2024 or early 2025 include The Wonder Years reboot, This Is Us, My Wife & Kids, The Resident, Reba, Lost, Home Improvement, and more. It's still going to be a while for How I Met Your Mother's return to Netflix, but at least the series is streaming on Hulu, so those with a subscription are able to watch it as much as they want. Make sure to stream HIMYM on Netflix when it finally drops on the streamer on June 3, 2024.