Netflix Removing 2 More Disney Movies in August

Netflix is truly set to deliver with its current slate of programming for August. However, Disney fans, in particular, won't be pleased to see what programs will be leaving the platform that same month. Netflix will remove two Disney films — The Muppets and Muppets Most Wanted. But, fans do have some time to watch the flicks before they depart Netflix.

The Muppets and Muppets Most Wanted will both be leaving Netflix at the end of August. More specifically, they will be leaving on Tuesday, Aug. 31. So, you have plenty of time throughout the course of August to watch the two movies before they leave the streaming service. The Muppets came out in 2011. The movie revolved around a Muppet fanatic, played by Jason Segal, who tries to bring the Muppet gang together again to stop an oil mogul from taking down one of their treasures. The Muppets also starred Amy Adams, Rashida Jones, and Chris Cooper.

The Muppets' sequel, Muppets Most Wanted, came out three years later in 2014. Muppets Most Wanted starred Tina Fey, Ty Burrell, and Ricky Gervais. Much like in the original, the Muppets found themselves in the midst of a tricky situation in the film. In Muppets Most Wanted, the Muppets find themselves involved in a jewelry heist dilemma, as the individual behind the situation is a Kermit the Frog look-alike.

The Muppets and Muppets Most Wanted aren't the only movies that will be leaving Netflix in August. Netflix also shared that films such as The Big Lebowski, Chinatown, The Departed, Election, and Hot Rod are leaving on Aug. 31. Interestingly enough, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, which came out in 2004, will also be leaving the platform.

It's particularly interesting to see that Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events will be leaving Netflix, as the series based on the film aired on the streaming service. The television version of A Series of Unfortunate Events premiered on Netflix in 2017. The show produced three seasons, the most recent of which aired in January 2019. A Series of Unfortunate Events starred Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf, Malina Weissman as Violet Baudelaire, and Patrick Wartburton as Lemony Snicket. The series' third season served as its last, as it was always the show's plan to simply produce three seasons in total.