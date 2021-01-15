Netflix Releases Trailer for Football Docuseries 'We Are: The Brooklyn Saints'

✖

Football fans will be able to see a different type of docuseries this month. On Thursday, Netflix released a trailer for We Are: The Brooklyn Saints. The four-part docuseries will take a closer look at the Brooklyn Saints a youth football program from Brooklyn, New York looking to win a championship while teaching the boys how to become men.

"Geared towards boys 7-13 years old, the Brooklyn Saints program is more than a sport – it’s a family, and a vehicle for opportunity," the official synopsis states. "Through intimate verite footage, the series immerses us in the world of Brooklyn Saints football and their community, chronicling the personal stories of the driven young athletes, as well as the support system of coaches and parents rallying behind them. Over the course of a season, we witness the Saints’ power on and off the field, as they celebrate victories and overcome losses, both personal and athletic."

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints is directed by Emmy-Award-winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez (The Sentence) who is also the executive producer. Other executive producers include Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Amy Berg, Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes. The series will be available globally on Jan. 29.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Valdez talked about being able to tell the story about a youth football team. "Growing up, I rarely saw people who looked like me as the heroes of their own stories," he said. "This deeply impacted me as a person, and now as a filmmaker. With We Are: The Brooklyn Saints, there was an opportunity to feature the lives of our main characters with agency and from their own perspective; rather than the one often assumed for them."

This isn't the first originally football docuseries Netflix has featured. In 2016, Last Chance U made its debut and took a look at junior college football. East Mississippi Community College was featured in the first two seasons. Independence Community College of Kansas was featured in Season 3 and Season 4, while Laney College in Oakland, California was the school of choice in Season 5, which premiered in July. Another football docuseries on Netflix is QB 1: Beyond the Lights, which takes a look at top college football players. It started out as a go90 series but then moved the Netflix in 2017.