Netflix Releases Official Trailer for 'Last Chance U: Laney'

✖

Last Chance U is coming back very soon. This week, Netflix released the official trailer for the fifth season of the Netflix series, which is called Last Chance U: Laney. This will be the final season of the series, but the makers of Last Chance U will release a spinoff series next year called Last Chance U: Basketball.

"Netflix’s critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series Last Chance U returns for Season 5 in a brand new setting to give viewers a raw, authentic look at the junior college football program at Laney College in the heart of Oakland, CA," the official synopsis states. It goes on to say "the Laney Eagles have a hard season to follow and a lot to prove" after winning the state and national championship in 2018. The fifth season of Last Chance U "brings intensity both on and off the field as players battle injuries, stress, and personal demons while finding much needed support in the community and taking pride in their scrappy mentality and motto 'Laney Built.'"

Laney College is led by head coach John Beam who is also the school's athletic director. According to his bio, Beam is the "only coach in California history to be recognized as the high school state coach of the year and the junior college state coach of the year." Beam became the head coach at Laney in 2012 after serving as an assistant coach for seven seasons. Some of the players that will be featured on Last Chance U: Laney are wide receiver R.J. Stern, wide receiver Dior Walker-Scott, wide receiver Rejzohn Wright, and offensive lineman Nu'u Taugavau.

"We're thrilled to be able to delve into the world of Laney College for our fifth season and to have had the opportunity to document the incredible grit and drive of these JUCO players in Oakland, Calif.," executive producer/director Greg Whiteley said in a statement. Whiteley also said he "wanted to give viewers a raw behind-the-scenes look at junior college athletics and we're excited to expand the LCU legacy onto the court with JUCO basketball."

Last Chance U started in 2016 with the first two seasons featuring East Mississippi Community College. The third and four seasons took a look at Independence Community College in Kansas. It was announced in 2019 a scripted series based on the first two seasons will star Courtney Cox with Michael Strahan tabbed an executive producer. Last Chance U: Laney will start streaming on Nettflix on July 28.