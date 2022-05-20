Netflix Releases Surprise Episode of Emmy-Winning Series

✖

Netflix made a surprising movie and released an episode of one of their Emmy-winning series early. Right now, fasns of Love, Death and Robots — an anthology sci-fi series streaming exclusively on Netflix — can now head over to YouTube and check out an episode from Volume 3 of the show. The episode is titled "Three Robots: Exit Strategies," and is based on a short story by sci-fi novelist John Scalzi. It continues the adventures of the mechanical protagonists first introduced in Love, Death & Robots Volume 1. The remaining episodes will drop Friday, May 20 on Netflix.

Love, Death and Robots was created by Tim Miller (Deadpool), who also serves as a producer alongside Joshua Donen, David Fincher, and Jennifer Miller. It is a collection of animated short films, with some live-action included as well. The 18-episode Season 1 debuted in March 2019 and quickly became a popular series for Netflix. Season 2 consisted of eight episodes and was released in May 2021. Among the many celebrities to lend their voices — and, in some cases, their faces — to Love, Death and Robots are Michael B. Jordan, Elodie Yung, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Topher Grace, Samira Wiley, Carlos Alazraqui, and Chris Parnell. Notably, the show has been quite popular among critics and fans alike, even taking home six awards at the 2021 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

In a previous interview with Inverse, Miller spoke about the series, and revealed if he was "surprised" at the response to Season 1. "It would be arrogant if I said no," he quipped. "I knew that there were fans of this material, the thing that had held us back was the fact there were no comparisons for it, there were no other shows that had been successful that had a similar structure.

Miller added, "That makes people nervous when it comes to spending the kind of money that we needed to do it well. But I knew that people were out there because I was one of them. So I wasn't surprised that they found the show.

At the time, Miller also clarified the shorter Volume 2 structure by explaining, "I'll just say what has become volumes two and three, we planned as volume two. And then Netflix said, 'Hey, is there any way we can get this on the service sooner?' So this was the way we did it, by prioritizing a batch of them. I don't want to be criticized for anything, but I guess if the critics have to call us out on something, there not being enough is not a bad thing. To have people wanting more of the show? I'll take it."