Netflix Releasing ‘Little Black Mirror’ YouTube Series Ahead of Season 5 Premiere

Netflix is releasing a short video series called Little Black Mirror, promoting the release of Black Mirror Season 5.

Netflix is branching out to work with one of its competitors, YouTube, on a video series promoting its lauded anthology show. Little Black Mirror will consist of three short episodes, according to a report by Deadline, and feature some of YouTube’s biggest stars from across Latin America. The videos will be released on the Netflix América Latina channel starting on Sunday, May 26.

While it may be short, the promotional series is ambitious. It includes appearances by creators like Maia Mitchell of The Fosters, Rudy Mancuso, Juanpa Zurita, Lele Pons, Anwar Jiwabi, Hannah Stocking, Jeff Wittek, Delaney Glazer and Alesso. The YouTubers will create their own mini-stories inspired by Black Mirror, an anthology show known for its gritty modern fables.

Little Black Mirror begins on Sunday with its first installment. Another episode will follow next Sunday, June 2, and the last one will be out on Thursday, June 6. It will coincide with the premiere of the show itself, as Black Mirror Season 5 hits Netflix on Wednesday, June 5.

Black Mirror Season 5 is also just three episodes long, and also includes some huge celebrity cameos. The season stars Avengers star Anthony Mackie, as well as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.

One episode even revolves around Miley Cyrus, as seen in the most recent trailer for the show. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Cyrus revealed that she filmed the show as her home back in California burned in a wildfire, so the emotional performance was real and raw.

“I was working on Black Mirror in South Africa. The day I heard we lost our home, my scene was set at my house in Malibu. My character was having a panic attack, so needless to say the inspiration was there,” she said. “Anne Sewitzky, the director, and I became very close, since going through all of this so far from home, she was really the only mother figure I had.”

Before that, Cyrus spoke to Howard Stern about the show. She could not technically confirm that she was in it at the time, but she did say that she was proud of her performance.

“I’m really actually excited for everyone to watch the ‘headshaking project’ we said yes to,” she said. “The minute I say I never want to do something again, all of a sudden, there I am.”

Little Black Mirror premieres on YouTube on May 26, June 2 and June 6. Black Mirror Season 5 premieres on Netflix on June 5.