Netflix Releases First 'Space Force' Trailer

Netflix is giving fans their best look yet at President Donald Trump's promised space force. On Tuesday, the streamer released the first trailer for its Steve Carell-starring comedy Space Force, which is scheduled to premiere on Friday, May 29. Netflix had teased the trailer on Monday, touting the tagline, "space will never see us coming."

Wait, who's in charge of what now? Steve Carell, welcome to Space Force. May 29th. pic.twitter.com/XVNivZ3Uay — Space Force (@realspaceforce) May 5, 2020

The 10-episode series was first confirmed to be in the works in January of last year and is a spoof inspired by President Donald Trump's idea for a space force as the sixth branch of the military. Tuesday's trailer, however, is not the first time fans have gotten a glimpse of the series. Along with first-look images released in April, the streamer also released a promo teasing that "the goal of the new branch is 'to defend satellites from attack' and 'perform other space-related tasks' or something" and the series "is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out."

"A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star Gen. Mark. R. Naird is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces: Space Force," an official synopsis for the series reads. "Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and 'Spacemen' are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance."

The series marks Carell's first long-term foray into TV since he wrapped seven seasons on The Office. In Space Force, he will portray Naird. Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow will take on the role of Naird's wife, , Maggie Naird, "a Washington Air Force wife who has sublimated parts of herself to her husband's career for two decades. But as he takes on his biggest challenge, she is growing in a different direction." The series also stars John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake.

Space Force is executive produced by Carell and Greg Daniels alongside 3 Arts' Howard Klein, marking their first reunion since their collaboration on NBC's The Office. It will be available for streaming on Friday, May 29.