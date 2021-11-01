Netflix Released Its First-Ever Horror Movie Written Entirely by Bots

Netflix recently released its first-ever horror movie written entirely by bots, and it is exactly as ridiculous as you think it is. The animated short film is called Mr. Puzzles Wants You to Be Less Alive, and it is clearly inspired by the and its iconic antagonist, Jigsaw. In the movie, Mr. Puzzles — a devil-masked villain — has trapped a woman named Jennifer in what appears to be an abandoned warehouse and is subjecting her to a number of different traps, or, puzzles.

With a little help, Jennifer soon starts to realize how to defeat Mr. Puzzles and, by the end of the short, there’s no denying the bots crafted a horror story that is unlike anything you have ever seen before. In a description of the movie on YouTube explained, “We worked with Keaton Patti to make a bot watch over 400,000 hours of horror movies and then write its own horror movie. This is what it came up with.” Notably, Patti is no stranger to bot-written stories, as fans can see here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Halloween may be in the rearview now, that doesn’t mean Netflix subscribers can’t still enjoy some great terrifying tales. The streaming service has a number of iconic horror films like Bram Stoker’s Dracula, The Strangers, The Conjuring, and a few films from the Underworld franchise. There are also some great new Netflix original horror movies to stream, such as No One Gets Out Alive, There’s Someone Inside Your House, and the Fear Street trilogy.

For those more interested in a series, Netflix also has a great selection of frights and suspense with shows like Midnight Mass and You. Both series have been wildly popular for the streamer, with You recently debuting its third season. In You, actor Penn Badgley (Gossip Girl) plays Joe Goldberg, a man with a dark past and an obsessive personality. In Season 3 of the drama-thriller, Joe and his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) find themselves navigating suburban life with their new baby, Henry. Things very quickly take a sinister turn, leading the complicated couple down a path that forced them to fight for their marriage.

Speaking to InStyle in an interview, Badgley spoke candidly about how he feels about his character, saying, “I am the least forgiving person in the world with Joe.” He then went on to compare Joe to “a person with deep narcissistic personality disorder and sociopathy.” Badgley added, “He’s clearly, to me, not a good husband. He’s not a good father, but the ways that he’s trying, I think are universal. His fear is probably pretty universal, [but] how he goes about responding to all that is so terrible, obviously.” You Seasons 1 through 3 are now streaming on Netflix.