Netflix Recently Lost One of the ’90s’ Most Iconic Movies

Netflix recently lost an iconic ’90s movie, and fans will be bummed they missed their chance to stream it. Ghost — a 1990 romance drama starring Demi Moore, Patrick Swayze, and Whoopi Goldberg — left Netflix on Friday, Dec. 31, New Years Eve. Unfortunately, at this time, it is not available on any other streaming service, but it available to rent or buy from Apple TV, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video.

In Ghost, Moore plays Molly Jensen, an artist whose banker boyfriend, Sam Wheat, (Swayze) is murdered during a mugging. Sam isn’t completely gone, however, as his ghost remains as he has unfinished business. Goldberg plays Oda Mae Brown, a fake psychic who has the ability to see Sam’s apparition, and reluctantly helps him resolve the issues keeping him tethered to the real world. The film is often most well-known for a steamy scene where Swayze and Moore are doing pottery together, with their hands mixing into the clay very sensually.

Additional stars of Ghost include Tony Goldwyn, Vincent Schiavelli and Rick Aviles. It was directed by Jerry Zucker, and written by Bruce Joel Rubin. The film was a massive theatrical success, raking in over $500 million on a budget of only $22 million, making it the highest grossing film of the year. It was also a hit with critics, and went on to earn five Academy Award nominations, two of which it won: Best Supporting Actress for Goldberg and Best Screenplay – Written Directly for the Screen for Rubin.

Back in 2013, Moore reflected on making Ghost and told Glamour, “It’s shocking to think this movie was made 25 years ago and being a part of something that has had the beauty of truly standing up against the test of time. I was trying to think about what I could share with you that you don’t already know, and I was thinking about being a young actress and getting this script that Joe Rubin had written and finding it so fascinating and different.”

“It’s a love story, and it’s a guy-a dead guy-trying to save his wife-and there is a comedy part, but really, really it’s a love story, and I thought, Wow, this is really a recipe for disaster,” Moore said with a laugh. “It’s either going to be something really special, really amazing, or really an absolute bust, and the beauty of being at the beginning of your career, and it’s important to remember at any stage of your life is taking the risk is always where the reward is, and I think the beauty in this film is that none of us knew, and the alchemy that came together with Whoopi and Patrick, and our film editor, Walter Murch, and Adam Greenberg, our DP, it just had a magic. What’s interesting is that I learned one really big lesson on this film, which is that I went to see it and everyone was moved.”