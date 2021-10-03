Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Sister Act 3’ Just Took a Huge Step in the Right Direction

Production for Sister Act 3 appears to finally be moving, slowly but surely. Deadline reports that Tim Federle has been tapped to direct the third installment of the popular musical film. Madhuri Shekar is writing the script for the movie, which stars The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg who is reprising her role as Deloris, a Las Vegas showgirl singer turned nun. As previously reported, Tyler Perry is producing the film, alongside Tom Leonardis.

The first installment was released in 1991 and follows Deloris, a Vegas performer forced to go into hiding via witness protection. She ends up undercover as a nun at a convent. She transforms the convent and adjoining parish’s boring choir into the talk of the town thanks to the choir’s increased soul and Motown-flair on spiritual hymns.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A sequel, Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit, was released in 1993. The film follows Delores as she turns a Catholic high school music class into a nationally competing choir. Along the way, she becomes a mentor to a few of her troubled students. Years later and after the success of a Broadway musical based on the film. Goldberg began showing interest in reprising the role. Thus the idea for a third film began. Goldberg starred in the London broadway adaptation for some time.

Details for the third installment are not currently known, including who else is starring in the film and what the plot will be. Federle is repped by CAA, Authentic Talent and Literary, Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. He has success with Disney, who has the rights to the film, already under his belt with the reboot of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Federle created and exec produces the project, which is coming up on its third season on Disney+.