Former Max Series Makes Switch to Netflix

The Tourist is getting a change of scenery. Deadline reports that the BBC series, which has been airing stateside on Max, will be moving to Netflix for its upcoming second season. The Jamie Dornan-led thriller drama centers on a Northern Irish man who wakes up with amnesia in an Australian hospital. Using what few clues he has, he must discover his identity before his past catches up to him. It also stars Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Genevieve Lemon, Alex Dimitriades, and Damon Herriman.

The series premiered on BBC One in the UK on Jan. 1, 2022, and premiered on then-HBO Max on Mar. 3, 2022. That same month, The Tourist was renewed for a second season. Just like the first season, Season 2 will premiere on BBC on New Year's Day. HBO Max served as a co-producer on the first season, which comes from Two Brothers Pictures. In recent weeks, the series has been removed from Max. On top of that, Warner Bros. Discovery will not be part of the upcoming second season.

Season 2 of The Tourist will see Dornan's Elliot traveling with Helen (Macdonald) to Ireland in an attempt to find more answers about his identity. However, they are soon forced to face the consequences of his previous actions. The upcoming season is executive produced by Harry and Jack Williams, Sarah Hammond, and Daniel Walker for Two Brothers, Nawfal Faizullah for the BBC, and Dornan. All3Media International is the distributor.

According to Netflix's placeholder for The Tourist, both seasons will be dropping on the streamer in February. The first season will be available to stream a few weeks earlier, but an exact date has yet to be announced. Fans will be able to watch Season 1 before they watch Season 2, either to catch up or watch it for the very first time. There's a reason that Netflix decided to take it on after Max dropped it, and it's going to be a series you won't want to miss.

Viewers in the UK can watch The Tourist Season 2 beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, but fans in the U.S. will have to wait a little bit longer. Be sure to watch the second season of The Tourist on Thursday, Feb. 29 on Netflix. Season 1 will be coming a bit earlier, and it's going to be a series that will definitely have you wanting more.