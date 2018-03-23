The 10 Best New Netflix Movies You Can Stream This Week

Movie lovers, gather around.

Netflix is a hub for many fan favorite and exciting television shows, but the streaming giant is also getting in the movie making business, and some of their original films cannot be missed.

Whether you are in the mood for a tearjerking romance, an action thriller or a laugh-out-loud comedy, there’s something for you to enjoy.

Take a look at some of the best new Netflix films you can stream this week.

Roxanne Roxanne

This drama will surely have people talking after its March 23 release.

“She grew up in a tough New York neighborhood in the ’80s and made history with ‘Roxanne’s Revenge.’ This film tells the story of teen battle rap champ Roxanne Shante.” The film stars Chanté Adams, Mahershala Ali and Nia Long.

Irreplaceable You

“A stunning cancer diagnosis spurs Abbie to seek a future girlfriend for fiancé and childhood sweetheart Sam, who’s clueless when it comes to dating.”

The film stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michiel Huisman and Christopher Walken.

Game Over, Man

“Three buddies with big dreams go from underachieving slackers to badass warriors when their posh hotel is taken over by terrorists.”

The film, set to be released March 23, stars Adam DeVine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson.

The Outsider

“An American soldier imprisoned in post-war Japan enters the dark world of the yakuza, adopting their way of life in repayment for his freedom.”

The film stars Jared Leto, Tadanobu Asano and Kippei Shiina.

Benji

Not to be confused with the 1974 original, Benji tells the story of a “determined dog [who] comes to the rescue and helps heal a broken family when a young boy and his sister stumble into some serious danger.”

The film stars Gabriel Bateman, Darby Camp and Kiele Sanchez.

Layla M.

“In response to the repeated bigotry she faces, a Muslim teen in Amsterdam tries to find a sense of belonging in the world of fundamentalist Islam.”

The film, which will be released March 23, stars Nora El Koussou, Ilias Addab and Mohammed Azaay.

The Ritual

“Four friends with a long-standing – but strained — connection take a hiking trip into the Swedish wilderness, from which they may never return.”

The film stars Rafe Spall, Arsher Ali and Robert James-Collier.

Mute

“When his girlfriend vanishes, a mute man ventures into a near-future Berlin’s seamy underworld, where his actions speak louder than words.”

The movie stars Alexander Skarsgard, Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux.

The Legacy of Whitetail Deer Hunter

“A star of hunting videos strives to bond with his 12-year-old son on a wilderness trip but learns familial connections can’t be forced.”

The film stats Josh Brolin, Danny McBride and Montana Jordan.

Step Sisters

“With her Harvard Law dreams on the line, a black sorority leader agrees to help a rhythmically challenged sisterhood win a step dance championship.”

The film stars Megalyn Echikunwoke, Eden She and Lyndon Smith.