'Harry Potter' Actress Joins 'Bridgerton': Details on Katie Leung's Role

There's a new lady in England. Katie Leung has landed a role in Season 4 of Netflix's Bridgerton. Per Entertainment Weekly, the season will explore the love story between Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). Leung will play the antagonist, Araminta. Leung starred in Harry Potter.

An official character description notes that Armanita is "twice-married and twice-widowed" woman with two daughters debuting on the marriage mart in the upcoming season. "Fabulous, discerning, and blunt, Araminta does not respond well when anything — or anyone — threatens her standing in society." Araminta is going after Benedict as she works to get at least one of her daughters married off, which is an issue for Sophie. Michelle Mao (Sweet Home, Goosebumps) and Isabella Wei (The Crow, 1899) will star as Araminta's daughters, Rosamund and Posy.

Season 4 is adapted from the novel An Offer from a Gentleman. Speaking to Tudum, Thompson gave insight into what fans of the romantic series can expect.

"What's striking about season 4 is that it's the struggle between a proper old-school fairy tale — the romance of it — and the actual reality of the world," he shared. "And both are true. You have to hold both of them — the romance and the reality — in your hand. In its best version, 'true love' happens in the middle of that."

He added, "The scripts that [showrunner] Jess [Bromwell] and her team have come up with are dynamite. They're really, really, really exciting. The storyline is a bit of a twist on Cinderella. You remember being told those stories as a child — the magic and the romance of them. It's really exciting to have that weaved into the world that we know of Bridgerton. It's such a great story, but it's also, I hope, really relatable."