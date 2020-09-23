Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2020

As spooky season falls upon us, Netflix has big plans to drop a ton of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. While some titles will drop on October 1, others will forge their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in October, head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer.

COMING 10/1 Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Pasal Kau / All Because of You -- NETFLIX FILM The Worst Witch: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY A.M.I. Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls Along Came a Spider Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2 Basic Instinct Black '47 Cape Fear Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4 The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) Employee of the Month Enemy at the Gates Evil: Season 1 Familiar Wife: Season 1 Fargo Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate Free State of Jones Ghost Rider Ghosts of Girlfriends Past Gran Torino Her House of 1,000 Corpses Human Nature Hunt for the Wilderpeople I'm Leaving Now The Longest Yard (1974) The Parkers: Seasons 1-5 The Pirates! Band of Misfits Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire The Prince & Me Poseidon (2006) The Outpost Stranger than Fiction Superman Returns Sword Art Online: Alicization Troy The Unicorn: Season 1 WarGames We Have Always Lived in the Castle Yogi Bear You Cannot Hide: Season 1

COMING 10/2 - 10/7 Avail. 10/2/20: A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween -- NETFLIX FAMILY Ahí te encargo / You've Got This -- NETFLIX FILM The Binding -- NETFLIX FILM Dick Johnson Is Dead -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Emily in Paris -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Òlòtūré -- NETFLIX FILM Serious Men -- NETFLIX FILM Song Exploder -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Vampires vs. the Bronx -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 10/4/20: Colombiana David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 10/6/20: Dolly Parton: Here I Am Saturday Church StarBeam: Halloween Hero -- NETFLIX FAMILY Walk Away from Love Avail. 10/7/20: Hubie Halloween -- NETFLIX FILM Schitt's Creek: Season 6 To the Lake -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 10/9 - 10/15 Avail. 10/9/20: Deaf U -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio -- NETFLIX FAMILY The Forty-Year-Old Version -- NETFLIX FILM Ginny Weds Sunny -- NETFLIX FILM The Haunting of Bly Manor -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 10/12/20: Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 10/13/20: The Cabin with Bert Kreischer -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 10/14/20: Alice Junior BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Moneyball Avail. 10/15/20: A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting -- NETFLIX FILM Batman: The Killing Joke Half & Half: Seasons 1-4 Love Like the Falling Rain -- NETFLIX FILM One on One: Seasons 1-5 Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1 Rooting for Roona -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Social Distance -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 10/16 - 10/22 Avail. 10/16/20: Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Dream Home Makeover -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Grand Army -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL In a Valley of Violence La Révolution -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- NETFLIX FILM Unfriended Avail. 10/18/20: ParaNorman Avail. 10/19/20: Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 10/20/20: Carol The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 10/21/20: My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Rebecca -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 10/22/20: Bending the Arc Cadaver -- NETFLIX FILM The Hummingbird Project Yes, God, Yes

COMING 10/23 - 10/31 Avail. 10/23/20: Barbarians -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Move -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Over the Moon -- NETFLIX FILM Perdida -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Queen's Gambit -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 10/27/20: Blood of Zeus -- NETFLIX ANIME Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 10/28/20: Holidate -- NETFLIX FILM Metallica Through The Never Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight -- NETFLIX FILM Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 10/30/20: Bronx -- NETFLIX FILM The Day of the Lord -- NETFLIX FILM His House -- NETFLIX FILM Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Suburra: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 10/31/20: The 12th Man COMING SOON: ARASHI's Diary -Voyage- ep 13 & 14 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Brave Blue World Start-Up -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

SPOOKY TITLES GUARANTEED TO GET YOU IN THE HALLOWEEN SPIRIT: Ready for Netflix and chills? Get into the Halloween spirit with some grown-up trick-or-treating with these spooky movies and TV shows that are streaming on Netflix now — or very soon. Add them to your list, pop open a bag of candy corn and prepare to get scared straight. (Photo: Netflix) Rebecca: After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband's imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim's first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley's sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas). Directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) and produced by Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour), Rebecca is a mesmerizing and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier's beloved 1938 gothic novel. Rebecca is available to stream on Netflix Wednesday, Oct. 21.

'RATCHED' (Photo: Netflix) From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred (Sarah Paulson) arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred's stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born. Ratched is available to stream Friday, Sept. 18.

'THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR' ('THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE' - SEASON 2) (Photo: Netflix) From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair's tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate's chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T'Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn't mean gone. The Haunting of Bly Manor is available to stream on Netflix Friday, Oct. 9.