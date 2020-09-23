Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2020
As spooky season falls upon us, Netflix has big plans to drop a ton of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. While some titles will drop on October 1, others will forge their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in October, head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer.
COMING 10/1
Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pasal Kau / All Because of You -- NETFLIX FILM
The Worst Witch: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black '47
Cape Fear
Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I'm Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
The Outpost
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide: Season 1
COMING 10/2 - 10/7
Avail. 10/2/20:
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This -- NETFLIX FILM
The Binding -- NETFLIX FILM
Dick Johnson Is Dead -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Emily in Paris -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Òlòtūré -- NETFLIX FILM
Serious Men -- NETFLIX FILM
Song Exploder -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Vampires vs. the Bronx -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 10/4/20:
Colombiana
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 10/6/20:
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
StarBeam: Halloween Hero -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Walk Away from Love
Avail. 10/7/20:
Hubie Halloween -- NETFLIX FILM
Schitt's Creek: Season 6
To the Lake -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 10/9 - 10/15
Avail. 10/9/20:
Deaf U -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Forty-Year-Old Version -- NETFLIX FILM
Ginny Weds Sunny -- NETFLIX FILM
The Haunting of Bly Manor -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 10/12/20:
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 10/13/20:
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 10/14/20:
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Moneyball
Avail. 10/15/20:
A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting -- NETFLIX FILM
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain -- NETFLIX FILM
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Social Distance -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 10/16 - 10/22
Avail. 10/16/20:
Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dream Home Makeover -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Grand Army -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In a Valley of Violence
La Révolution -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- NETFLIX FILM
Unfriended
Avail. 10/18/20:
ParaNorman
Avail. 10/19/20:
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 10/20/20:
Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 10/21/20:
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rebecca -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 10/22/20:
Bending the Arc
Cadaver -- NETFLIX FILM
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
COMING 10/23 - 10/31
Avail. 10/23/20:
Barbarians -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Move -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Over the Moon -- NETFLIX FILM
Perdida -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Queen's Gambit -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/27/20:
Blood of Zeus -- NETFLIX ANIME
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 10/28/20:
Holidate -- NETFLIX FILM
Metallica Through The Never
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight -- NETFLIX FILM
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 10/30/20:
Bronx -- NETFLIX FILM
The Day of the Lord -- NETFLIX FILM
His House -- NETFLIX FILM
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Suburra: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/31/20:
The 12th Man
COMING SOON:
ARASHI's Diary -Voyage- ep 13 & 14 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Brave Blue World
Start-Up -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
SPOOKY TITLES GUARANTEED TO GET YOU IN THE HALLOWEEN SPIRIT:
Ready for Netflix and chills? Get into the Halloween spirit with some grown-up trick-or-treating with these spooky movies and TV shows that are streaming on Netflix now — or very soon. Add them to your list, pop open a bag of candy corn and prepare to get scared straight.
Rebecca: After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas). Directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) and produced by Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour), Rebecca is a mesmerizing and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel.
Rebecca is available to stream on Netflix Wednesday, Oct. 21.
'RATCHED'
From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred (Sarah Paulson) arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.
Ratched is available to stream Friday, Sept. 18.
'THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR' ('THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE' - SEASON 2)
From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.
The Haunting of Bly Manor is available to stream on Netflix Friday, Oct. 9.
'UNSOLVED MYSTERIES' - VOLUME 2
In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 is available to stream Monday, Oct. 19.