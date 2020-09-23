Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2020

By Libby Birk

As spooky season falls upon us, Netflix has big plans to drop a ton of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. While some titles will drop on October 1, others will forge their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in October, head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer.

COMING 10/1

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pasal Kau / All Because of You -- NETFLIX FILM

The Worst Witch: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black '47

Cape Fear

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I'm Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide: Season 1

prevnext

COMING 10/2 - 10/7

Avail. 10/2/20:

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This -- NETFLIX FILM

The Binding -- NETFLIX FILM

Dick Johnson Is Dead -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Emily in Paris -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Òlòtūré -- NETFLIX FILM 

Serious Men -- NETFLIX FILM

Song Exploder -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Vampires vs. the Bronx -- NETFLIX FILM 

Avail. 10/4/20:

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Avail. 10/6/20:

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero -- NETFLIX FAMILY 

Walk Away from Love

Avail. 10/7/20:

Hubie Halloween -- NETFLIX FILM 

Schitt's Creek: Season 6

To the Lake -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

prevnext

COMING 10/9 - 10/15

Avail. 10/9/20:

Deaf U -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio -- NETFLIX FAMILY 

The Forty-Year-Old Version -- NETFLIX FILM

Ginny Weds Sunny -- NETFLIX FILM

The Haunting of Bly Manor -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 10/12/20:

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 10/13/20:

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 10/14/20:

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Moneyball

Avail. 10/15/20:

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting -- NETFLIX FILM

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain -- NETFLIX FILM

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Social Distance -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

prevnext

COMING 10/16 - 10/22

Avail. 10/16/20:

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dream Home Makeover -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Grand Army -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- NETFLIX FILM

Unfriended

Avail. 10/18/20:

ParaNorman

Avail. 10/19/20:

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 10/20/20:

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 10/21/20:

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rebecca -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 10/22/20:

Bending the Arc

Cadaver -- NETFLIX FILM

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

prevnext

COMING 10/23 - 10/31

Avail. 10/23/20:

Barbarians -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Move -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Over the Moon -- NETFLIX FILM

Perdida -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen's Gambit -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/27/20:

Blood of Zeus -- NETFLIX ANIME

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 10/28/20:

Holidate -- NETFLIX FILM

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight -- NETFLIX FILM

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Avail. 10/30/20:

Bronx -- NETFLIX FILM

The Day of the Lord -- NETFLIX FILM

His House -- NETFLIX FILM

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Suburra: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/31/20:

The 12th Man

COMING SOON: 

ARASHI's Diary -Voyage- ep 13 & 14  -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Brave Blue World

Start-Up -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

prevnext

SPOOKY TITLES GUARANTEED TO GET YOU IN THE HALLOWEEN SPIRIT:

Ready for Netflix and chills? Get into the Halloween spirit with some grown-up trick-or-treating with these spooky movies and TV shows that are streaming on Netflix now — or very soon. Add them to your list, pop open a bag of candy corn and prepare to get scared straight.

rebecca-netflix
(Photo: Netflix)

Rebecca: After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas). Directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) and produced by Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour), Rebecca is a mesmerizing and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel.

Rebecca is available to stream on Netflix Wednesday, Oct. 21.

prevnext

'RATCHED'

ratched-netflix
(Photo: Netflix)

From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred (Sarah Paulson) arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

Ratched is available to stream Friday, Sept. 18.

prevnext

'THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR' ('THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE' - SEASON 2)

Haunting Bly Manor
(Photo: Netflix)

From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is available to stream on Netflix Friday, Oct. 9.

prevnext

'UNSOLVED MYSTERIES' - VOLUME 2

unsolved-mysteries
(Photo: Netflix)
0comments

In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences.  Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 is available to stream Monday, Oct. 19.

prev
Start the Conversation

of