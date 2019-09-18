Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2019

As Oct. 1 creeps closer on the calendar, keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout the month to make sure your favorite titles are sticking around a little bit longer. A number of TV shows and movies will be cut from Netflix in October, so make sure you’re squeezing in a viewing or two of titles from the list below that are getting the axe.

After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in October, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 10/1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cabaret (1972)

Casper

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cloverfield

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Empire Records

Evolution

Forks Over Knives

Frances Ha

Free State of Jones

Get Carter

LEAVING 10/1 (CONTINUED)

Gremlins

Hoosiers

Impractical Jokers: Season 1

In Bruges

Julie & Julia

Lakeview Terrace

Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19

Obsessed

Pineapple Express

Platoon

Quiz Show

She’s Out of My League

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Nightmare

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?





LEAVING 10/5 – 10/29

Leaving 10/5/19:

Despicable Me 3



Leaving 10/7/19:

David Blaine: What Is Magic?

Scream 4



Leaving 10/9/19:

Little Witch Academia

Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade

Sword Art Online II: Season 1



Leaving 10/15/19:

El Internado: Season 1-7



Leaving 10/20/19:

Bridget Jones’s Baby



Leaving 10/25/19:

The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2



Leaving 10/29/19:

The Fall: Series 1

The Imitation Game

SPOOKY TITLES GUARANTEED TO GET YOU IN THE HALLOWEEN SPIRIT

While you wait for your favorite movie or TV title from above to drop on Netflix, get into the fall spirit with some grown-up trick-or-treating with these spooky movies and TV shows that are on Netflix right now, as we speak. Add them to your list, pop open a bag of candy corn and prepare to get scared straight.

The Sixth Sense (1999): Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment team up for this unforgettable horror flick that has chilled many to the bone with its famous line, “I see dead people.” Even if you’ve seen this six-time Oscar nominated movie over and over again, the M. Night Shyamalan ending is worth the wait every time.

The Sixth Sense is available to stream on Netflix now.

‘THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE’ (1974)

What better way to get into the Halloween spirit than by popping in a classic horror flick? When Sally (Marilyn Burns) hears that her grandfather’s grave may have been vandalized, she and her paraplegic brother, Franklin (Paul A. Partain), set out with their friends to investigate. A tour to their family’s old farmhouse leads to the gang discovering a group of crazed, murderous outcasts, with one in particular, named Leatherface, wielding a terrifying chainsaw. The rest is history.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is available to stream now.

‘GOOSEBUMPS’

Not quite in the mood to be terrorized all month long? Dip into Netflix’s ever-full pool of nostalgia and view the world through R.L. Stine’s iconic children’s books turned mini movies. With four seasons to binge, you’ll have no shortage of the spooky tales that lined your bookshelves growing up, from classics like “It Came from beneath the Kitchen Sink,” “The Night of the Living Dummy” and “Stay Out of the Basement” to lesser known stories like “The Ghost Next Door.”

Goosebumps is available to stream on Netflix now.

‘AMERICAN HORROR STORY’

Take a trip into Ryan Murphy’s bizarre universe with seven seasons of American Horror Story: Murder, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke and Cult. Season 8, Apocalypse, will likely drop on the streaming service once Season 9, 1984, premieres on FX this fall. The all-star cast is led by the likes of Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Jessica Lange, Denis O’Hare and Kathy Bates, although because the show is an anthology, not every season is guaranteed an appearance from each actor. On the flip side, that makes the series easy to follow along for fans who haven’t seen every season.

Seasons 1 through 7 of American Horror Story are available to stream now on Netflix.

‘THE CONJURING’ (2013)

Director James Wan conjures up one of his scariest feature films with a haunted house/possession storyline you might think should be tired — but he somehow spins it into an stylish and intriguing flick you can’t take your eyes off of. While big scares are still common in The Conjuring, you shouldn’t expect the standard Hollywood jump scare build-ups. Those wary of gore, violence and sexuality don’t need to worry about the film’s R rating, however, as it’s simply too frightening to squeeze into a PG-13 slot.

The Conjuring is available to stream now on Netflix.