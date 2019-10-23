Everything Leaving Netflix in November 2019

As Nov. 1 creeps closer on the calendar, keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout the month to make sure your favorite titles are sticking around a little bit longer.

A number of TV shows and movies will be cut from Netflix in November, so make sure you’re squeezing in a viewing or two of titles from the list below that are getting the axe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in November, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 11/1

42

300

A Dog’s Life

As Good as It Gets

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Chasing Liberty

Gran Torino

Groundhog Day

Little Women

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade

Road House

Romeo Is Bleeding

Scary Movie 2

Scream

LEAVING 11/1 (CONTINUED)

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Sex and the City: The Movie

Stardust

Stitches

Taking Lives

The American

The Bank Job

The Bishop’s Wife

The House Bunny

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Sixth Sense

LEAVING 11/2 – 11/30

Leaving 11/2/19:

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3

Leaving 11/3/19:

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1

Leaving 11/5/19:

Blue Bloods: Season 1-8

Leaving 11/15/19:

Continuum: Season 1-4

Leaving 11/16/19:

Mamma Mia!

Leaving 11/22/19:

Nikita: Season 1-4

Leaving 11/23/19:

The Red Road: Season 1-2

Leaving 11/25/19:

Boyhood

Leaving 11/29/19:

Coco

Leaving 11/30/19:

Life Unexpected: Season 1-2

BINGE-WORTHY TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:

Feeling sad that some your favorites are leaving Netflix? Drown your woes in a binge-watching session of some exciting series that have dropped in recent weeks and months.

Big Mouth – Season 3: Ready to remember your growing pains in all their gory detail? Check out Big Mouth, the animated series from comedy duo Nick Kroll and John Mulaney that follows young boys and girls through their hilarious teenage misery. Personifying puberty-induced hormonal urges as foul-mouthed monsters, this raunchy show will bring you back to your awkward teenage years in a good way — or as good as that can get, at least.

Seasons 1-3 are available to stream now.

‘UNBELIEVABLE’

Netflix made some serious waves with Unbelievable, a new series starring Merritt Wever, Toni Collette and Kaitlyn Dever that’s on the receiving end of praise for its raw honesty and emotional impact. The eight-episode drama is based on true events reported in the Marshall Project and ProPublica’s Pulitzer Prize-winning article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape,” as well as the This American Life episode “Anatomy of Doubt.” Dever plays Marie Adler, a teenager who is raped but later retracts her accusation after being gaslighted by police into doing so. She lives without resolution for years until two Colorado detectives played by Weaver and Collette connect her photo to a serial rape suspect they’ve been hunting for.

All episodes of Unbelievable are available to stream now.

‘EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE’

Breaking Bad fans can finally five into El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, six years after the end of what we thought was the final chapter of the series. Mysterious trailers have offered little to no concrete information about the series’ feature film sequel, but that’s not stopping Jesse Pinkman enthusiasts from counting down the days to El Camino‘s release. With El Camino released on Friday, Oct. 11, fans finally saw what happened to put Jesse (Aaron Paul) on the run — and where he ends up.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is available to stream now.

‘THE KOMINSKY METHOD’ – SEASON 2

The Golden Globe-winning series The Kominsky Method (also nominated for an American Film Institute Award, two Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards) returns with star Michael Douglas as an aging acting coach in his twilight years not quite ready to ride off into the sunset just yet.

Alan Arkin plays the once-famous Kominsky’s agent, who helps him see the funny side of the older years of life in Los Angeles.

Season 1 of The Kominsky Method is available to stream now. Season 2 drops Friday, Oct. 25.