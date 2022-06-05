Netflix's No. 1 Movie Has an A-List Actor Cameo

✖

A new Netflix original film shot to the top of the charts this weekend without even spoiling its A-list celebrity cameo. Interceptor is an action drama directed and co-written by Matthew Reilly along with screenwriter Stuart Beattie. Fair warning: there are spoilers for the movie below!

Interceptor stars Elsa Pataky and Luke Bracey, along with a host of other stars. However, going into it most fans wouldn't know that it features a hilarious cameo from Chris Hemsworth. An action star himself, Hemsworth is practically unrecognizable when he shows up with a slouch working in a department store. He wears his hair and beard long with glasses, helping to obscure his appearance. As panicked customers and co-workers run out of the store, he gets just one line of dialogue: "Wait a second! Where's everyone – we're not closing yet!"

In truth, Hemsworth's cameo isn't much of a surprise here. First and foremost, he is married to Pataky, the star of the film, so he was clearly close to the project. He was also an executive producer on the movie, and he himself starred in a Netflix action film back in 2020 – Extraction.

Cameos aside, Interceptor is getting mixed to negative reviews so far. The movie has 44 percent positive reviews so far according to Rotten Tomatoes, based on input from 27 film critics. It has an average rating of 5 out of 10, and only 34 percent of audience scores are positive as well.

Interceptor is about U.S. Military operatives working on a remote base in the Pacific Ocean designed to intercept missile attacks from overseas. Pataky plays the jaded Captain JJ Collins, who daydreams of a more exciting assignment. This is interrupted by a coordinated attack on the base meant to disable the United States' defenses for a full-on assault.

"With only minutes on the clock, Collins must utilize her years of tactical training and military expertise to determine who she can trust and stop Kessel and his covert mercenaries from completing their twisted and terrible mission," the synopsis reads.

Interceptor also stars Aaron Glenane, Mayen Mehta, Rhys Muldoon, Belinda Jombwe, Marcus Johnson, Colin Friels and Zoe Carides. It is based on a screenplay that Reilly began writing in 2017, originally with the intention of working under a low budget. However, when Beattie came on board he also helped get the attention of larger financiers. It premiered on Netflix on Friday, June 3. It is streaming there now for those interested.