New Netflix Series ‘Nicky Jam: El Ganador’ Releases to Rave Reviews From Social Media

Reggaeton superstar Nicky Jam’s new Netflix series Nicky Jam: El Ganador was released in Latin America Friday and received rave reviews from viewers.

The 13-episode series, whose title translates to The Winner, stars Jam as himself and chronicles his life story.

The 37-year-old singer, who was born in Boston and raised in Puerto Rico, is best known for the hits “Travesuras,” “Te Busco,” “El Perdon,” “Hasta el Amanecer” and “El Amante.” His real name is Nick Rivera Caminero.

Netflix released a trailer for the series early last month, including scenes of Jam performing in a living room as a young child and scenes of Jam himself explaining the importance of music in his life.

“The music is what saved me from the streets,” Jam said in Spanish.

In another scene, Jam told a friend, “We were born for the stage, not for the streets.”

El Ganador will air on Telemundo in the U.S. and Puerto Rico before it is available on Netflix. However, the network has yet to announce an air date, reports Billboard. Jam himself said on Instagram it will be coming soon to the U.S. but also provided no air date.

“El Ganador is the story of my life,” Jam said in a recent interview with Vibe. “How I battled drug and alcohol addiction, my mom and dad had the same problems [and] how we all got out of it. We’re trying to tell the youth and the world what route to take. Right now, there are a lot of kids that need to get out of that street/thug mentality and make it right. I am living proof that if you do right, right will come to you.”

Jam’s fans who did get to see the series loved it, rushing to Twitter to praise the show.

“Watching the [Jam] series on [Netflix]…. this man is a legend,” one fan wrote.

Another fan wrote he was hooked on the show and watched it from start to finish already.

Excelente serie ya la vi completa y quede enganchado todo el tiempo… y con lo disperso que soy, eso es un milagro #NickyJamElGanador — David Guerrero (@david6324) December 2, 2018

“How good is [this] series,” another fan wrote.

Other fans in the U.S. were not happy to learn the show is not available on Netflix for them yet. “Was hella exite to watch Nicky Jam El Ganador …. buhhh wtf Telemundo ! Pero when in the US?” one wrote.

“Soo [Jam] promoted for months that [El Ganador] will be ON [Telemundo],” another fan angrily wrote. “Then it changes to it will be on Netfix, then last minute it doesn’t premiere in the U.S!. Hmm,something is going on??! Hmm, is it worth watching this?!”

According to fans who have seen it, it is worth watching.

Photo Credit: Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images