Netflix's Newest Thriller Hits Top 10 in More Than 50 Countries Within Its First Week

A new Netflix original is dominating the streaming charts not just in the U.S., but across the globe. Loving Adults, the Danish thriller that only just premiered on the streaming platform, is smashing viewership numbers, not only soaring to become the top non-English film on the platform, but also making its way onto the Top 10 chart in 90 countries.

Loving Adults made its way to Netflix on Friday, Aug. 26. Based Anna Ekberg's book Till Death Do Us Part, the dark, suspenseful film follows married couple Christian and Leonora, hose perfect marriage and life come crumbling down when Leonora discovers who husband's affair. As the line between love and hate blurs, things take a deadly turn as they both take extreme measures to get what they want. The film stars Dar Salim, Sonja Richter, and Sus Wilkins.

Although Loving Adults' life on Netflix is still young, the film, which is rated TV-MA for language, nudity, and smoking, is already putting out some pretty impressive numbers. For the seven-day period ending Aug. 28, Loving Adults drew in more than17.4 million hours of viewing time worldwide, per Netflix's latest global Top 10 figures, making the movie the No. 1 non-English Netflix film worldwide for that time period. Its viewership has only grown. From Monday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Sept. 4, its first full week of streaming, Loving Adults drew in more than 29.9 million viewing hours, again grabbing the No. 1 spot in the category.

More than just those high viewership figures, Loving Adults is creeping its way into the streaming charts in dozens of countries. During its first days of streaming, and for the period ending Aug. 28, the film appeared on the Top 10 in Films chart in 55 countries. For the following week, that number rose to 90, with Loving Adults taking the No. 1 spot on the list in countries including Argentina, Mexico, Denmark, and Poland. The film has since fallen off the chart in the U.S., where it reached No. 3 before slowly falling in ranking.

At this time, Loving Adults does not have a critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it is certified rotten by audience members, which gave it an overall 57% rating. Loving Adults is available for streaming on Netflix.