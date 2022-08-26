Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 26)

The final weekend of August is here, and Netflix is closing out the month with a few final additions from its August 2022 content list. After spending the past week stocking everything from Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 to the premiere of Selling The OC, the streamer will mark the weekend with five new titles, and all but one are Netflix original series and films. This weekend, Netflix subscribers can kick back and relax to new films like Ludik and Loving Adults to the new series Drive Hard: The Maloof Way, and even the 2017 film Disobedience. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Disobedience' The single licensed title headed to the streaming library this weekend, Disobedience sees "old passions reignite when a New York photographer returns home to the Orthodox Jewish community in London that shunned her decades before." The 2017 film is directed by Sebastián Lelio and stars Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams, and Alessandro Nivola.

'Drive Hard: The Maloof Way' Netflix is giving fans a peek behind the curtain into the work of professional stunt driving. On Friday, Aug. 26, the streamer's new original series Drive Hard: The Maloof Way premieres. The series follows legendary racer Sammy Maloof and his family of racers and stunt drivers as they "drivers build the world's baddest cars to make sure their clients take the checkered flag on race day. And when the racing dust settles, the Maloofs pull back the curtain on professional stunt driving as they practice and execute the most action-packed feats imaginable."

'Me Time' A stay-at-home dad's "me time" will descend into a wild weekend in the Netflix original film Me Time. Set to premiere on Friday, the film stars Kevin Hart as Sonny, a stay-at-home dad who finds himself with some much deserved "me time" when his wife and kids are away. But when Sonny's friend Huck, portrayed by Mark Wahlberg, invites him out, their wild weekend nearly upends Sonny's life.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 8/26/22

Loving Adults – NETFLIX FILM

"The thin line between love and hate turns deadly when a wife discovers her husband's affair – and they both take extreme measures to get what they want." Ludik – NETFLIX SERIES

"To save a kidnapped family member, an enterprising furniture tycoon must use his secret diamond smuggling operation to transport guns across the border." Seoul Vibe – NETFLIX FILM

"In the days leading up to the 1988 Seoul Olympics, a ragtag team of drivers and mechanics go undercover to dismantle a massive money-laundering ring."

What's leaving this weekend? After saying goodbye to five titles this week, Netflix will be giving the boot to another this weekend. On Saturday, the film Wind River is set to exit. Its departure will be followed by several others as Netflix closes out the month.

In the Line of Fire Leaving 8/31/22

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

Agatha Christie's Crooked House

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Cliffhanger

The Dark Knight Rises

The Departed

GoodFellas

Grown Ups

Halloween

Just Like Heaven

Kung Fu Panda 2

Major Dad: Seasons 1-4

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Premonition

Public Enemies

Rise of the Guardians

Soul Surfer

Starship Troopers

Titanic

We Are Marshall

Wyatt Earp