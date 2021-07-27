Netflix's New Romance Movie Overtakes 'Twilight' on the Netflix Charts

✖

The Twilight Saga's Netflix chart dominance is beginning to falter, all due to the premiere of one new Netflix original love story. The Friday, July 23 premiere of the streamer's Augustine Frizzell-directed movie The Last Letter From Your Lover marked a shift in the streaming charts, with the Shailene Woodley-starring movie surpassing all five Twilight films on both the Top 10 overall and the Top 10 movies charts.

Based on Jojo Moyes' book of the same name, the film stars Felicity Jones as a London journalist who discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 detailing a star-crossed love affair between Jennifer Stirling, the wife of a wealthy industrialist, and Anthony O'Hare, the financial journalist assigned to cover him. In the movie, Jones’ character sets out to find out how the lovers' story ends. Along with Jones, The Last Letter From Your Lover also stars Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, and Nabhaan Rizwan.

Following its premiere on Friday, The Last Letter From Your Lover overtook all five Twilight films to place itself in the No. 2 spot on the movies chart, just behind Blood Red Sky, Netflix's new vampire film directed by Peter Thorwarth. Meanwhile, Twilight, the first film in the franchise based on Stephenie Meyer's wildly popular book series of the same name, took the No. 3 spot. The remaining four films took the next four spots, with Breaking Dawn Part 2 coming it at No. 4, New Moon in fifth, Eclipse at No. 6, and Breaking Dawn Part 1 in seventh. On the overall list, the ratings were virtually the same, with The Last Letter From Your Lover coming in at No. 4 behind Manifest, Virgin River and Blood Red Sky. The Twilight films took the final four spots on the list, except for Breaking Dawn Part 1, which didn't make the cut.

Despite the film's success on the Netflix streaming charts, The Last Letter From Your Lover hasn't necessarily been winning over the crowds, at least according to its ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. Currently, the film has just a 54% fresh rating from critics, and it hasn't fared much better among other viewers, with the audience score sitting at just a 69% favorable rating. According to critics, The Last Letter From Your Lover is just "intensely average" and a "lackluster feature bolstered only briefly by flashes of real human emotion." FilmWeek's Christy Lemire dubbed it a "good couch sit."

Of course, you can weigh in with your own opinion by watching The Last Letter From Your Lover on Netflix, where it is available for streaming. If the film doesn't suit you, you can always consider falling back down the "Team Edward vs. Team Jacob" rabbit hole with a full binge of The Twilight Saga, with all five films available on the platform. Prior to The Last Letter From Your Lover's surge to the top spots, the vampire franchise had dominated the streaming charts.