Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 23)

The month of July is quickly winding to a close, but that doesn't mean Netflix is slowing down on its content additions. After stocking plenty of titles throughout the week, the streamer is ready to fill the shelves even more this weekend with a host of new additions. Beginning on Friday, the streamer will stock 9 new titles, of which 7 are Netflix original films, series, and specials. This weekend's additions include plenty to get excited about. As fans await a new season of the streamer's favorite political period horror thriller Kingdom, Netflix is treating fans to a special movie-length episode focused on one character in particular. This weekend also brings with it the premier of the highly-anticipated film The Last Letter From Your Lover. Based on Jojo Moves' novel of the same name, the film boasts an impressive cast including Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, and Nabhaan Rizwan. Netflix will also be stocking a new season of the series Sky Rojo, which comes from the creators of popular original series Money Heist. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Kingdom: Ashin of the North' The wait for new Kingdom content is over! On Friday, July 23, Netflix is treating fans to a special movie-length episode of the beloved series titled Kingdom: Ashin of the North. Offering a deeper look into Ashin's past, the special follows a young Ashin, who, along with her father, is part of a foreign tribe that has settled within the Kingdom of Joseon. Ashin, however, is set down a path of betrayal, prejudice, and revenge following an encounter with a mysterious disease that causes her to lose her tribe and family.

'The Last Letter From Your Lover' Based on the novel by JoJo Moyes and directed by Augustine Frizzell, The Last Letter From Your Lover follows journalist Ellie Haworth, who sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair after she discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965. Following a pair of interwoven stories set in both the past and the present, the film finds Ellie uncovering the love affair between Jennifer Stirling, the wife of a wealthy industrialist, and Anthony O'Hare, the financial journalist assigned to cover him, all while she sparks a love story of her own. The Last Letter From Your Lover stars Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, and Nabhaan Rizwan.

'Sky Rojo: Season 2' Netflix is offering up plenty adrenaline and action this weekend the return of its hit series Sky Rojo. From the creators of Netflix's hit series Money Heist, the seires follows Coral, Wendy, and Gina, who are on the run in search of freedom while being chased by Moisés and Christian, henchmen of Romeo, pimp and owner of Club Las Novias. The series debuted on the platform in March of this year, with Season 2 set to premiere on Friday.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 7/23/21:

A Second Chance: Rivals! – NETFLIX FAMILY

Bankrolled – NETFLIX FILM

Blood Red Sky – NETFLIX FILM

Masters of the Universe: Revelation – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/24/21:

Charmed: Season 3

Django Unchained

What's leaving this weekend? This weekend will not see any titles departing the streaming library. However, Netflix is still gearing up to say goodbye to a few films and series by month's end as it begins to make room for its August 2021 content list. Leaving 7/28/21:

The Croods Leaving 7/30/21:

Spotlight Leaving 7/31/21:

A Clockwork Orange

Bride of Chucky

Child's Play 2

Child's Play 3

Eat Pray Love

Four Christmases

Freak Show

Fred Claus

Friends with Benefits

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grand Designs: Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Hardcore Henry

Hinterland: Seasons 1-3

Hook

Horns

Jupiter Ascending

King Arthur

Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1

The Little Rascals

Mad Max

My Best Friend's Wedding

Nacho Libre

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Remember Me

Seed of Chucky

Step Up: Revolution

Your Highness

Zombieland