Netflix's New Horror Movie Is Dividing the Internet

Netflix just released a new horror movie, Things Heard & Seen, and the haunting tale is dividing the Internet. The film stars Amanda Seyfried (Mank) and James Norton (Little Women 2019) as a married couple who leave "Manhattan for a remote home in the tiny hamlet of Chosen, New York, when" Norton's character "lands a job teaching art history at a small Hudson Valley college." However, as is the case with pretty much all horror films, a change of scenery is not always for the best.

Seyfried's character, Catherine Clare, "does her best to transform the old dairy farm into a place where young daughter Franny will be happy," but "she finds herself increasingly isolated and alone." Soon, Catherine "senses a sinister darkness lurking in the old house, and in her marriage to George." Things Heard & Seen was directed and written by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini (American Splendor) and is based on Elizabeth Brundage's novel All Things Cease to Appear. Netflix watchers who have already streamed the new flick are taking to social media to share their thoughts on it, and it is clear that there are some mixed fan reviews so far. Scroll down to see what people are saying.