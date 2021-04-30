Netflix's New Horror Movie Is Dividing the Internet
Netflix just released a new horror movie, Things Heard & Seen, and the haunting tale is dividing the Internet. The film stars Amanda Seyfried (Mank) and James Norton (Little Women 2019) as a married couple who leave "Manhattan for a remote home in the tiny hamlet of Chosen, New York, when" Norton's character "lands a job teaching art history at a small Hudson Valley college." However, as is the case with pretty much all horror films, a change of scenery is not always for the best.
Seyfried's character, Catherine Clare, "does her best to transform the old dairy farm into a place where young daughter Franny will be happy," but "she finds herself increasingly isolated and alone." Soon, Catherine "senses a sinister darkness lurking in the old house, and in her marriage to George." Things Heard & Seen was directed and written by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini (American Splendor) and is based on Elizabeth Brundage's novel All Things Cease to Appear. Netflix watchers who have already streamed the new flick are taking to social media to share their thoughts on it, and it is clear that there are some mixed fan reviews so far. Scroll down to see what people are saying.
I really liked @netflix Things Heard and Seen. It was interesting, it gets crazy, the story kept me surprised, the ending was sort of a let down though. The casting was great! #ThingsHeardAndSeen pic.twitter.com/lb8ErQNNWl— jacinta (@Heartiques) April 30, 2021
"Things Heard and Seen on Netflix is starting off real good!" one fan exclaimed.
Currently watching Things Heard and Seen on Netflix, and is it weird that the most unrealistic moment in this haunted house movie so far, is a woman going for a horse ride, minutes after having sex? The talking flesh tadpole from the sink was more believable.— Hayley R. (@undeclared_milk) April 30, 2021
"Things Heard and Seen on Netflix might of been the weirdest shit I ever watched," someone else said.
It's called Things Heard and Seen. It's recently been put up by Netflix. Very interesting to say the least, they mention a lot an Edward Swedenborg so much that I might read up on him 😂— 𝖘𝖙𝖆𝖗𝖇𝖚𝖗𝖘𝖙 (@soursourbitch) April 30, 2021
"Things Heard and Seen on Netflix was pretty good but it was as if Netflix kidnapped Ari Aster to write a rip-off of one of his own movies," another watcher offered, referred to the filmmaker behind recent horror gems Hereditary and Midsommar.
@netflix please put a content/trigger warning for an eating disorder on the movie "Things Heard and Seen"— C A M E R O N 🦋 (@artemisavocado) April 30, 2021
ik it's only shown a few times but it would really help people with eating disorders to know that it is in the film and to proceed with caution or avoid the film entirely
"This movie definitely gave me a run for my money trying to get to the bottom of its cryptic ending!" one Twitter user offered.
Things Heard and Seen on #Netflix
I heard.
I saw.
I did not understand.
Or is it just the post-vax fever and chills making my dumb?— Adriana Palanca (@apalanca) April 30, 2021
"Y'all got [to] watch Things Heard and Seen on Netflix. It's eerie but good," somebody else suggested.
Just watched Netflix's horror-drama THINGS HEARD AND SEEN, so I should be able to answer this question myself, and yet…
What the everlovin' hell did I just watch? pic.twitter.com/RC5vcLcEXR— Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) April 30, 2021
"Let me save you from [Netflix's] Things Heard and Seen unless you like to watch men brutalize women with nothing but a deeply messy metaphorical consequence," one frustrated watcher tweeted.
The new Netflix show “Things Heard and Seen”, should include a trigger/content warning for eating disorders. Just a heads up for my pals Bc it’s a little rough and also completely unnecessary to the plot— Bailey (@baileeff) April 30, 2021
"Just spent 2 hours watching that movie Things Heard and Seen while drafting my paper and it was so bad," a final viewer wrote. "Ain't nobody wanna watch a [white] man get away with murder and evil for 2 hours we already seeing that s on the daily. So uncreative. Smh, y'all gotta do better Netflix."