Netflix's New Horror Movie Is Dividing the Internet

By Stephen Andrew

Netflix just released a new horror movie, Things Heard & Seen, and the haunting tale is dividing the Internet. The film stars Amanda Seyfried (Mank) and James Norton (Little Women 2019) as a married couple who leave "Manhattan for a remote home in the tiny hamlet of Chosen, New York, when" Norton's character "lands a job teaching art history at a small Hudson Valley college." However, as is the case with pretty much all horror films, a change of scenery is not always for the best.

Seyfried's character, Catherine Clare, "does her best to transform the old dairy farm into a place where young daughter Franny will be happy," but "she finds herself increasingly isolated and alone." Soon, Catherine "senses a sinister darkness lurking in the old house, and in her marriage to George." Things Heard & Seen was directed and written by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini (American Splendor) and is based on Elizabeth Brundage's novel All Things Cease to Appear. Netflix watchers who have already streamed the new flick are taking to social media to share their thoughts on it, and it is clear that there are some mixed fan reviews so far. Scroll down to see what people are saying.

"Things Heard and Seen on Netflix is starting off real good!" one fan exclaimed.

"Things Heard and Seen on Netflix might of been the weirdest shit I ever watched," someone else said.

"Things Heard and Seen on Netflix was pretty good but it was as if Netflix kidnapped Ari Aster to write a rip-off of one of his own movies," another watcher offered, referred to the filmmaker behind recent horror gems Hereditary and Midsommar.

"This movie definitely gave me a run for my money trying to get to the bottom of its cryptic ending!" one Twitter user offered.

"Y’all got [to] watch Things Heard and Seen on Netflix. It’s eerie but good," somebody else suggested.

"Let me save you from [Netflix's] Things Heard and Seen unless you like to watch men brutalize women with nothing but a deeply messy metaphorical consequence," one frustrated watcher tweeted.

"Just spent 2 hours watching that movie Things Heard and Seen while drafting my paper and it was so bad," a final viewer wrote. "Ain’t nobody wanna watch a [white] man get away with murder and evil for 2 hours we already seeing that s on the daily. So uncreative. Smh, y’all gotta do better Netflix."

