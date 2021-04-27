Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 26)
It's the final week of April, and Netflix is being sure to finish out the month on a strong note. As the streamer prepares to drop the first titles of its May 2021 releases, it will be adding a total 12 new titles this week, marking what will be some of the final additions of the month. The new round of additions includes 10 Netflix original series, films, and specials, like a new season of the streamer’s animated children's series Go! Go! Cory Carson and a series aiming to help subscribers get their best night's sleep yet!
April proved to be a pretty major month for Netflix and its subscribers, as it saw dozens of new titles headed to the ever-expanding content catalog, including some heavy hitters. The month kicked off with the streamer dropping the sophomore run of Stranger Thing star Gaten Matarazzo's humorous series Prank Encounters. Later in the month, Netflix debuted its star-studded Dollar Parton tribute Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute, later adding the new season of reality series The Circle. Towards the end of April, Netflix even debuted its highly-anticipated Shadow and Bone adaptation.
For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Go! Go! Cory Carson': Season 4
Go! Go! Cory Carson is driving its way back to Netflix on Tuesday, April 27. The beloved animated children series follows kid car Cory Carson and his winding adventures in Bumperson Hills. After debuting its third season in December 2020, Season 4 is hitting the streaming library this weekend, Cory Carson embarking on even more adventures with his family and friends. Executive produced by Alex Woo, Stanley Moore, and Tone Thyne, the series is voiced by Alan C. Lim, Paul Killam, and Maisie Benson.
'Headspace Guide to Sleep'
Netflix is hoping to help subscribers catch a few Zs. This week, the streamer is debuting its new documentary, Headspace Guide to Sleep, aimed at giving viewers tips on how to get the best sleep they've ever had. Over the course of seven animated episodes, Headspace Director of Meditation and Mindfulness teacher Eve Lewis Prieto reveals the science behind a healthy night's sleep, with each 15-minute episode exploring a different aspect of our relationship with sleep, including insomnia, stress, our phones, and even sleeping pills, followed by a guided wind down designed to help you on your journey to a better sleep. The new series is set to debut on Wednesday, April 28.
'Things Heard & Seen'
Netflix's film adaptation of Elizabeth Brundage's acclaimed novel Things Heard & Seen is headed to the streaming library on Thursday, April 29. The film stars Amanda Seyfried and James Norton as a married couple from Manhattan who move to a historic old farmhouse in the Hudson Valley. Following their move, however, they come to discover that "their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home's history."
'Pet Stars'
Netflix is adding a dose of adorable to its reality TV lineup. On Friday, April 30, the streamer is debuting its new series Pet Stars, which follows Pets on Q, a talent management company started by Colleen Wilson and Melissa May Curtis, as they work with the biggest animal influencers on social media.
'The Unremarkable Juanquini': Season 2
Netflix is gearing up for a second helping of its original series The Unremarkable Juanquini. Initially debuting on the platform back in May 2020, the series follows magician Juanquini, who makes a most wanted criminal disappear. In Season 2, the Morales and the Orduz families are in a sticky situation under the same roof and Captain González is on to them. Season 2 is set to debut on Friday.
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 4/27/21:
August: Osage County
Battle of Los Angeles
Fatma – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/28/21:
Sexify – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/29/21:
Yasuke – NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 4/30/21:
The Innocent – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mitchells vs. The Machines – NETFLIX FAMILY
What's leaving this week?
Leaving 4/26/21:
The Sapphires
Leaving 4/27/21:
The Car
Doom
Leaving 4/28/21:
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Leaving 4/30/21:
17 Again
Blackfish
Can't Hardly Wait
Den of Thieves
How to Be a Latin Lover
I Am Legend
Jumping the Broom
Kingdom: Seasons 1-3
Knock Knock
Palm Trees in the Snow
Platoon
Runaway Bride
Snowpiercer
The Green Hornet
The Indian in the Cupboard
Waiting