Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 26)

It's the final week of April, and Netflix is being sure to finish out the month on a strong note. As the streamer prepares to drop the first titles of its May 2021 releases, it will be adding a total 12 new titles this week, marking what will be some of the final additions of the month. The new round of additions includes 10 Netflix original series, films, and specials, like a new season of the streamer’s animated children's series Go! Go! Cory Carson and a series aiming to help subscribers get their best night's sleep yet!

April proved to be a pretty major month for Netflix and its subscribers, as it saw dozens of new titles headed to the ever-expanding content catalog, including some heavy hitters. The month kicked off with the streamer dropping the sophomore run of Stranger Thing star Gaten Matarazzo's humorous series Prank Encounters. Later in the month, Netflix debuted its star-studded Dollar Parton tribute Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute, later adding the new season of reality series The Circle. Towards the end of April, Netflix even debuted its highly-anticipated Shadow and Bone adaptation.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!