Netflix’s New Dragon Movie Flies Into the Top 10

A new family-friendly title has soared to the top of the Netflix streaming charts. Firedrake the Silver Dragon (also known as Dragon Rider or Drachenreiter in Germany) immediately flew into the streamer’s Top 10 lists following its Friday, Sept. 10 Netflix debut.

An adaptation of Cornelia Funke’s book of the same name, the Tomer Eshed-directed animated film follows Firedrake, a young silver dragon who summons the courage to set out on a quest alongside with forest brownie Sorrel to find the “Rim of Heaven,” a mythical paradise where dragons can live in peace and fly free, when his home is threatened by humans. Their journey, however, is under threat by Nettlebrand, an evil, dragon-eating monster, who is hunting them. The voice cast for the film includes Freddie Highmore, Felicity Jones, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Nonso Anzozie, and Patrick Stewart.

Although the film currently does not rank in the Top 10 overall titles on the streamer – that list currently consists of the likes of Lucifer, Clickbait, Kate, The Circle, and Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror – the Netflix Family title has earned itself a spot on another of the streamer’s lists: Top 10 movies. As of this posting, Firedrake the Silver Dragon ranks No. 5 among all films in the Netflix streaming library, a pretty decent jump from its initial No. 9 ranking on the list immediately following its premiere. It falls just behind Nightbooks, An Unfinished Life, Prey, and Kate, which takes the No. 1 spot.

The good rankings for the film are occurring on more than just Netflix’s streaming platform, though. Firedrake the Silver Dragon has received a 60% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning that 60% of those that have viewed the film have given it 3.5 stars or higher. Meanwhile, critics have given the movie a 70% fresh rating, with the Daily Star‘s Andy Lea writing, “the animation is bright and breezy, the plot moves at a fair clip and Patrick Stewart is good value voicing a dragon-munching monster.”

Firedrake the Silver Dragon, Highmore’s latest title to soar to the top of Netflix’s streaming list, was initially set to be released in theatres in August 2020, though its theatrical release was delated to October 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Netflix then acquired the rights to the film, according to What’s On Netflix, in August of this year. The movie is now available for streaming on the platform. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest streaming updates!