Netflix Debuts Bank Heist Movie, and It Instantly Jumped Into the Top 10

Netflix is no stranger to series and movies about high-risk heists, but its latest R-rated heist adventure is making waves on the streaming charts. After being released for a theatrical run in January 2021 in Brazil and Taiwan and later released for world audiences in March, the Freddie Highmore-starring movie The Vault made its Netflix debut on July 31, instantly being greeted with massive success on the platform as it climbed to the top of the streaming charts.

The Jaume Balagueró-directed film follows Highmore's Thom, an engineer who devises a sneaky heist after learning a legendary lost treasure is temporarily being held in an impenetrable fortress hidden under The Bank of Spain. With the country distracted by Spain's World Cup Final and security forces closing in, Thom and his crew of master thieves have just minutes to pull off the score of a lifetime. Along with Highmore, The Vault also stars Ghislain Barrois, Álvaro Augustin, Francisco Sanchez Ortiz, and Eneko Lizarraga. The film has the alternative title Way Down and is a joint US distributed venture between Paramount and Saban films.

Following its Netflix premiere on July 31, The Vault garnered some pretty impressive success on the platform. As of this posting, the film, just four days new to the platform, ranks No. 2 among movies on Netflix. It falls just behind The Losers, with the previous No. 1 placeholder Blood Red Sky having been pushed all the way back to No. 7. On Netflix's overall streaming chart for both movies and series, The Vault sits at No. 4. It places just behind The Losers at No. 3, All American at No. 2, and at No. 1, Outer Banks, the hit Netflix original series that just debuted its second season. Netflix at this time has not released any viewing data for the movie, and it is unlikely that it will do so given the streamer’s secrecy surrounding viewing numbers.

While The Vault has certainly made an impact on the Netflix charts, that success hasn’t necessarily transcended to its ratings. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie received a rotten score among critics, with its Tomatometer rating – the percentage of critics who have given it a positive review – sitting at just 54%. The film hasn’t fared much better with audiences, with the audience score ticking in at 58%. Peter Sobczynski wrote for eFilmCritic.com that "The Vault is a film that has a pretty neat idea at its center, but never quite figures out how to make it into an exciting movie."

Of course, you can weigh in with your opinion after giving the film a watch. The Vault is currently available for streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to PopCulture for the latest streaming news!