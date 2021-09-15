New Netflix Cult Crime Drama in the Works

Netflix has a new cult crime drama in the works, with former Bones actress Emily Deschanel set to star. The series is titled Devil in Ohio, and it is based on a 2017 novel by Daria Polatin, who also serves as the series showrunner. TV Line reports that The show is et to be a8-episodes series, and it is already in production in Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada.

Per the official logline for Devil in Ohio: “When hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis (Deschanel) shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart,” per the official logline. In addition to Deschanel, the cast also includes Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale) as Peter, Gerardo Celasco (Passions) as Detective Lopez, Madeleine Arthur (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) as Mae, Xaria Dotson (American Vandal) as Jules, Alisha Newton (Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters) as Helen, and Naomi Tan (Are You Afraid of the Dark?) as Dani.

https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1438178364678758401?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Netflix has announced quite a few big projects lately and recently unveiled new details for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, a new horror anthology series from Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. Previously titled Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight, Cabinet of Curiosities will debut sometime in 2022. The series will consist of eight episodes, per Deadline, and will feature stars like Essie Davis, Luke Roberts and Andrew Lincoln. Other stars of the forthcoming series include F. Murray Abraham, Ben Barnes, Crispin Glover, and Tim Blake Nelson.

Glynn Turman, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Sebastian Roché, and Peter Weller will also appear. Among the filmmakers on board to helm episodes are Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), and Vincenzo Natali (In The Tall Grass). Additional directors include Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Guillermo Navarro, David Prior, and Keith Thomas. Episodes will also be written by Haley Z. Boston, Regina Corrado, David S. Goyer, Lee Patterson, Aaron Stewart-Ahn, and Mika Watkins.

The streamer is also dropping some movies in the coming weeks and months, including a new horror flick titled There’s Someone Inside Your House that debuts in October. In the movie, a group of Nebraska high school students are being stalked a murdered by a killer who wears masks of their faces when he – or she – comes to slaughter them. The slayer’s motivation? Each of the victims is hiding a terrible or unseemly secret that they don’t want to get out, but the murderer is going to reveal them anyway. There’s Someone Inside Your House premieres Oct. 6, only on Netflix.