Netflix Just Added a Major '90s Thriller

Netflix has the hookup when it comes to mysteries, thrillers and twist-filled tales. That reputation continues, as the service brought back one of the '90s' best thrillers on July 1. The movie in question is The Game, a 1997 movie that David Fincher directed. Michael Douglas and Sean Penn star in the twisty feature.

Without giving too much away, Douglas' character is pulled into a twisted game by a mysterious company that promises a life-changing experience. However, instead of some sort of simple scavenger hunt to follow or mild mystery to solve, our protagonist has to deal with situations that put his life and loved ones in danger.

While Douglas and Penn are often draws enough for any film, Fincher's involvement will be the main point of interest for film buffs. The Game is Fincher's third movie, his follow-up to the iconic 1997 thriller Seven. While it has a sizeable legion of fans, it is sometimes glossed over when discussing the director's filmography in favor of works like Zodiac, Gone Girl and The Social Network.

Fincher's work is prominent in the Netflix catalog, with the service currently housing The Social Network, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and Mank, a Netflix Original. It is also the home of Fincher's television projects, being as he has been heavily involved with Mindhunter, House of Cards and Love, Death & Robots. So, if any of those projects appeal to you, The Game is worth adding to your watchlist.

Other titles that Netflix added on July 1 include: Air Force One, the Austin Powers trilogy, Boogie Nights, Dennis the Menace, the Karate Kid trilogy, Kung Fu Panda (and its sequel), Love Actually, Memoirs of a Geisha, Midnight Run, Mortal Kombat (1995), No Strings Attached, Not Another Teen Movie, Spanglish, Star Trek, The Strangers, Stuart Little, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Terminator 2: Judgment Day and three Underworld movies. For a full list of titles coming to Netflix in July, click here.