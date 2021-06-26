Netflix Adding Hilarious Chris Evans Movie in July

✖

Netflix is bringing the funny — and Chris Evans — to its streaming platform in July. While Netflix has two funny appearances from the Captain America actor — his small role in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and a guest spot on Billy on the Street — the company is adding one of his most memorable fleshed-out comedy roles on July 1. Not Another Teen Movie, the 2001 parody film that served as Evans' first movie, will be added in just a few days.

For those unfamiliar with Not Another Teen Movie, think Scary Movie, but instead of parodying horror movies, it parodies a spread of teen comedies. It mainly tackles She's All That, but also mixes in parts of Cruel Intentions, Bring It On, 10 Things I Hate About You and Varsity Blues, among others. As you might expect given Evans' leading man good looks, he plays the movie's "popular jock" character, Jake Wyler. After breaking up with his cheerleader girlfriend Priscilla (Jaime Pressly), he makes a bet that he can turn the not-so-popular Janey Briggs (Chyler Leigh) into prom queen.

Of course, Jake ends up falling for her and hijinks ensue. Throw in a bunch of crude gags and sexually charged humor, and that's Not Another Teen Movie. While it's not a critical darling — with a 29 percent critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes — and some of the gags do not age well, it's still a fun time capsule of the teen flicks of the era and serves as one of the better parody movies of the 2000s. Fans will be able to enjoy the flick on July 1, including the infamous scene that features Evans covered in whipped cream.

Aside from Evans, Supergirl and Grey's Anatomy fans will enjoy seeing Leigh in a vastly different role from her time as Arrowverse's Alex Danvers and Grey's' Lexie Grey. Other notable cast members include Mia Kirshner, Deon Richmond, Mia Kirshner, Samm Levine, Lacey Chabert and Randy Quaid.

You can see a full list of titles coming to Netflix in July here. We also have a list of titles leaving next month, which you can read here. Keep it locked to PopCulture.com for updates on all things Netflix.