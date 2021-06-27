Hit Ashton Kutcher Rom-Com Coming to Netflix in July

✖

A classic Ashton Kutcher romantic comedy is making its way to Netflix soon. The 2011 film No Strings Attached, which starred Kutcher and Natalie Portman, will be coming to the streaming service in July. It joins a long list of programming that will be released on Netflix that month.

On July 1, fans will be able to watch the 2011 romantic comedy, No Strings Attached. The movie centers on two friends, played by Kutcher and Portman, who believe that they can keep their relationship strictly physical. Of course, it isn't before long that they begin to develop feelings for one another. Elizabeth Meriweather wrote the screenplay for the movie while Michael Smonek wrote the story. Ivan Reitman directed the project. In addition to Kutcher and Portman, No Strings Attached also starred Greta Gerwig, Cary Elwes, Ludacris and Mindy Kaling.

Naturally, given the subject matter, Portman and Kutcher filmed their fair share of sex scenes. Back when the movie was released, the That '70s Show alum spoke about what it was like filming those very scenes. When asked by MTV News about whether there were any bloopers that they encountered while filming, Kutcher offered that there "weren't really any." He added, "It's always sort of awkward and giggly, right? Because you're there and you're with someone you sort of know, and there's a lot of people watching." The actor went on to say that they tried to keep things lights in between filming those scenes, as he continued, "It's always kind of in-between scenes you try to make jokes and divert it, 'Oh it's not a big deal,' try to make it seem like it's not a big deal."

Thankfully, even though they were pulling off some interesting moves while filming those scenes, there weren't any major injuries to report. The Ranch alum said, "Nah, there were no major injuries." Although, there was something else that they had to deal with — "a dirty-feet situation." The actor recalled, "Because the ground was dirty, and there was one scene where we both had our feet up, and they were showing in camera. We were walking around getting ready to do the scene, and the set floor was a little dirty, so we both had really dirty feet. That was weird, I don't know why. ... No dirty feet in bed."