10 Netflix Original Films Coming in 2018

Netflix is ramping up production and acquisitions of original content, and that mean users are set for a plethora of new cinematic offerings.

The streaming giant has a mix of comedies, dramas, documentaries and family fare in the pipeline, with several films confirmed to release in 2018. These films range from Adam Sandler-starring popcorn flicks to more artful dramas and foreign films.

While the company has dozens of projects lined up, here are 10 movies that the service has confirmed will be available for streaming this year.

Scroll through to see all the upcoming Netflix original films:

‘When We First Met’

When We First Met is a romantic comedy with a time travel twist.

Workaholics alum Adam Devine stars as Noah, who gets put into the friend zone by the dream-girl Avery (Alexandra Daddario) on the day they met. Noah then spends the next three years in love with Avery as she falls in love with another man and gets engaged.

Noah then gets the chance to go back in time to win her over. He tries over and over again to change his behavior to make romance happen, but he fails in spectacular ways.

The film will begin streaming on Feb. 9.

‘Love Per Square Foot’

Netflix partnered with Bollywood veteran Ronnie Screwvala and his production company RSVP for Love Per Square Foot, a romantic comedy based in Mumbai.

According to Netflix, the “quirky” film will focus on “a guy and girl who enter a marriage of convenience to buy a flat in Mumbai, the city of their dreams.”

The film, which will begin streaming on Feb. 14 will be the first Indian production to be simultaneously released to the millions of Netflix members located in 190 countries.

“We’re always looking for stories that bring joy to Netflix members, and Love Per Square Foot is a gem that we’re proud to have on the service. RSVP is a visionary partner, and we want to continue working with them and the best of Bollywood to deliver compelling stories to consumers around the world.”

‘Game Over, Man!’

Game Over, Man! sees Netflix once again collaborating with Adam Devine for a comedy, but this one’s a bit more special. Devine will reunite with his Workaholics co-stars Anders Holm Blake Anderson for the film, which is an action comedy.

Based on the film’s trailer, the trio are working as waiters in a high-rise building when terrorists take over and takes people hostage. To make matters worse, among the hostages is reggae artist Shaggy, who cameos to make a forced rendition of his 2000 single “It Wasn’t Me.”

Game Over, Man! will begin streaming on March 23.

‘Roxanne Roxanne’

Roxanne Roxanne was an under-the-radar 2017 Sundance film that Netflix picked up for distribution.

The film is a biopic about Lolita Gooden, the rapper known as Roxanne Shanté. She had a name for herself in ’80s as a member of the Juice Crew and through a series of diss records directed at another rapper using the name “Roxanne.”

The film stars Chanté Adams in the title role, with Mahershala Ali and

Nia Long supporting.

The film is expected to start streaming some time in March.

‘The Week Of’

Adam Sandler and Netflix have partnered for some of the streaming giants biggest films, and they may have yet another hit on their hands.

The Week Of stars Sandler and Chris Rock, who play dads with children getting married to each other.

There are no other confirmed plot details but Rachel Dratch, Steve Buscemi and Allison Strong are slated to co-star.

The movie filmed in July 2017 and is expected to debut on Netflix some time in 2018.

‘Benji’

Among the family friendly offerings on Netflix’s slate is a remake of the 1974 film Benji.

Produced by Blumhouse Productions, the film will presumably follow the same plot as the original film, which involves a scruffy stray dog named Benji who slowly works his way into a family’s life.

The film is set to debut on Netflix some time in March.

‘Dude’

Netflix could have their next teen hit on their hands with the teen comedy Dude.

The coming-of-age film focuses on a group high school girls during their final two weeks before graduation. They goof around and get high, but they also spend time contemplating the gravity of this time in their lives.

Among the film’s cast is Lucy Hale, Kathryn Prescott, Alexandra Ship, Awkwafina and Alex Wolff.

No exact release date is set, but the film is expected to come out at some point in 2018.

‘Sierra Burgess Is a Loser’

Netflix is prepping to release another teen comedy, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, later in 2018.

The plot is rather simple, as it centers around geeky girl Sierra (Shannon Purser) enlisting the help of popular girl Veronica (Kristine Froseth) to win over her crush. RJ Cyler, Chrissy Metz and Noah Centineo all play supporting roles.

No release date is set in stone, but it is expected to come out at some point in 2018.

‘The Other Side of the Wind’ / Untitled Production Documentary

The Other Side of the Wind has gained a bit of notoriety in the film industry, as it is Orson Welles’ unfinished film that was original filmed back in the ’70s.

Welles ran out of funding and could not finish the picture before his death, but Netflix has revived it and agreed to restore footage and finish it. There will reportedly also be an accompanying documentary about the film’s troubled road to release.

The film itself focuses on the night before a famed director’s death, with details about secrets in his life slowly unfolding.

There was a rough cut screening of The Other Side of the Wind in January, with an aimed May premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. It would presumably be available on the streaming platform some time after.