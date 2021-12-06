Netflix’s Most Popular Movie of 2021 Isn’t What You Think

The Netflix library has seen a number of film hits throughout 2021, but it is an animated children’s movie from 2015 that has taken the crown as Netflix’s most popular movie of 2021. After earning a spot on Netflix Kids’ Top 10 streaming list this fall and eventually making its way onto Netflix’s other streaming lists, the 2015 DreamWorks Animation movie Home has become the top movie on the streaming platform this year.

The animated children’s sci-fi comedy is loosely based on Adam Rex’s 2007 children’s book The True Meaning of Smekday and takes place on near-future planet Earth, where Boov, an alien race, are invading. As the invasion continues, Gratuity “Tip” Tucci, a feisty human girl, and her fat cat named “Pig” find themselves on the run with Oh, a fugitive Boov, after they manage to evade capture and embark on a search or Tip’s mother. The film was initially released in 2015, with the voice cast including Jim Parsons, Rihanna, Steve Martin, Jennifer Lopez and Matt Jones.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Six years after its release, Home has found plenty of success on Netflix, even becoming the No. 1 most popular movie on Netflix U.S. in 2021. The news comes from FlixPatrol data, which compiled a most-popular list for the past year. The rankings were decided via a point-based system based on the number of days a specific title ranked on the Top 10 lists. With 81 days on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies list, Home earned 389 points, putting it six points ahead of the second-most-popular movie of 2021, the Netflix original film The Mitchells vs. The Machines. Falling behind that was We Can Be Heroes, Vivo and The Secret Life of Pets, proving that children’s films are a hit among Netflix subscribers of all ages.

Home taking the top spot comes after the beloved movie, which was met with mostly mixed reviews from critics, debuted high on the streaming charts. Within days of its Netflix premiere, Home cracked Netflix Kids’ Top 10 streaming chart, coming in as the eighth most-popular title. According to FlixPatrol, the film held steady in the Top 10 on Netflix Kids, enjoying 61 days on the list, where it remains in the No. 10 spot. Its success only grew, however, with the film eventually making its way into the Top 10 overall titles on Netflix U.S., where it remained 20 days. It enjoyed an 81-day run on the Top 10 Movies streaming list for Netflix U.S.

Thankfully for fans of Home, more of Tip, Pig, and Oh’s adventures are already here. Years after the film’s release, Netflix ordered the spinoff series Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh. Taking place after the events of the film, the series is set in Earth’s newly combined human and alien culture and follows Tip and Oh’s adventures as they navigate the crazily combined world they now share. Jones reprised his role of Kyle from the film for the series, though with Mark Whitten and Rachel Crow took over the voices of Oh and Tip. The show debuted on Netflix in July 2016, with all seasons available for streaming on the platform alongside the film.