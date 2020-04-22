Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2020

As May inches closer, social distancing is still the name of the game for most Americans — which means more Netflix binging than ever. So keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout May 2020 to make sure your favorite titles are sticking around a little bit longer. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of TV shows and movies will be cut from Netflix in May, so make sure you're squeezing in a viewing or two of titles from the list below that are getting the axe. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in May, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 5/1 - 5/30 Leaving 5/1/20: John Carter Leaving 5/15/20: Limitless The Place Beyond the Pines Leaving 5/17/20: Royal Pains: Season 1-8 Leaving 5/18/20: Scandal: Season 1-7 Leaving 5/19/20: Black Snake Moan Carriers Evolution The First Wives Club It Takes Two Love, Rosie She's Out of My League What's Eating Gilbert Grape Young Adult Yours, Mine and Ours Leaving 5/25/20: Bitten: Season 1-3 Leaving 5/30/20: Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1

LEAVING 5/31 Austin Powers in Goldmember Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me Dear John Final Destination The Final Destination Final Destination 2 Final Destination 3 Ghosts of Girlfriends Past Looney Tunes: Back in Action My Girl The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! Outbreak Red Dawn Richie Rich

BINGE-WORTHY TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST: Is one of your favorite shows or movies on the list above? Don't worry, there are still a ton of other fan-favorite original Netflix series, films and documentaries you can binge. (Photo: Netflix) Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness: If you haven't binged Tiger King yet, now's the perfect time to do it. You'll be intrigued after the very first episode, which covers the "star" of the Netflix documentary series, Joe Exotic: a gun-toting, big cat-loving, country music-singing, private zoo owner in Oklahoma who has more than a few secrets uncovered by the doc. Add in a murder-for-hire plot, several cult-like zoo organizations across the country and countless interviews from bizarre characters you'll never forget and you have the basic makeup of Tiger King. Now get started — and don't forget the recently added aftershow with comedic actor Joel McHale! Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix now.

'THE PHARMACIST' — Netflix Documentary (Photo: Netflix) In 1999, after losing his son in a drug-related shooting in New Orleans and lacking answers from police, a small town pharmacist - Dan Schneider - beats the odds when he embarks on a dogged pursuit to find and bring his son's killer to justice. But months later, the ripple effects of his son’s addiction and tragic death would find him again when a troubling number of young, seemingly healthy people begin visiting Dan's pharmacy with high dose prescriptions for OxyContin. Sensing a crisis long before the opioid epidemic had gained nationwide attention, Dan stakes a mission: Save the lives of other sons and daughters within his community. Then take the fight to Big Pharma itself. Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst (Time: The Kalief Browder Story, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story), The Pharmacist shows how one man channeled his grief into a crusade that helped bring a reckoning against the powerful figures behind the nation's devastating opioid epidemic. The Pharmacist is streaming now on Netflix.

'OZARK' - Season 3 (Photo: Netflix) Now's the time to catch up on Ozark, which released its third season on March 27. In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) suddenly relocates the family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. Season 2 dealt with the consequences of the risks he took in Season 1, as well as his expanding family dynamic with his wife (Laura Linney) and kids (Skylar Gaertner, Sofia Hublitz). Season 3 gets into the very scary risks of growing the "family business" with full family participation — even the two teenagers. Supporting actress Julia Garner took home an Emmy for her performance in 2019, as Bateman also earned an Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. Season 3 of Ozark is available to stream now.

'LOVE IS BLIND' - NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Photo: Netflix Production) In Love is Blind, a three-week event, singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks or age do matter, or if love really is blind. Love Is Blind is streaming now on Netflix — with a second season on the way!