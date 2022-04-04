Netflix Making Secret ‘Matilda’ Show, But It’s Been Rocked by Scandal Already

Netflix is reportedly making a series based on Roald Dahl’s book Matilda separately from the upcoming film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. Selma filmmaker Ava DuVernay created the project, which has already reached a bump in the road. The first showrunner was fired after writers raised concerns about cultural insensitivity.

The project is about an adult Matilda teaming up with an 8-year-old Black girl to travel the world and find other gifted children for her boarding school. Duvernay hired a white female showrunner to develop a pilot script, Puck News‘ Matthew Belloni reports. The showrunner, whom Beloni did not name, then hired a diverse group of five writers representing people of different backgrounds who might be featured on the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A “vocal part of the staff” felt the showrunner was not “attuned” to the cultural sensitivities the project required. Some were also uncomfortable when the showrunner asked them to write for characters who matched their backgrounds instead of writing for all characters. Some writers thought the pilot leaned into the “white savior” trope, as it featured a British woman with a Black sidekick who removed children from their homes under the guise of helping them. Belloni also suggests that some of the writers were disappointed to work on a Duvernay-produced project but were working under a white woman.

Some of the writers took their complaints to Netflix’s human resources. The streamer launched an investigation under its diversity and inclusion policy. However, sources told Belloni they did not “confirm much.” In one example, a writer complained that the showrunner asked if people in India “ride goats,” but another writer told Netflix investigators they were only discussing transportation in India.

Although Netflix’s investigation was inconclusive and found no reason to fire the showrunner, DuVernay and Paul Garness, the president of DuVernay’s Array Filmworks, ousted her after learning about the writers’ concerns. The showrunner was “terminated not for cause, paid out” and signed a non-disclosure agreement, Belloni reports. The whole project is now on hold while Array searches for a new showrunner, who could then decide to hire different writers than those who complained. Netflix and DuVernay have not commented on the report, and the Matilda series has never been officially announced.

Last year, Netflix reached a major deal with the Roald Dahl Story Company to develop projects inspired by the beloved author’s stories. The first two projects already in development are the Matilda musical and Taika Waititi’s take on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, and newcomer Alisha Weir star in the Matilda musical, which had production paused last summer due to coronavirus safety concerns. Matilda will be released on Netflix in the U.S. in December. Wes Anderson is developing a film adaptation of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar for Netflix.