'Matilda' Actor Bruce Bogtrotter’s Transformation Over The Years

For Bruce Bogtrotter, the term 'transformation' seems like a massive understatement.

If you recall, Bruce Bogtrotter was the chocolate-eating hero of Maltida, going up against the villainous Trunchbull. The hefty character was played by actor James Karz, who hasn't been seen much since the 1996 film. Other than a brief appearance in The Wedding Singer in 1998, Karz has pretty much disappeared.

(Photo: TriStar / Facebook)

So, what does Mr. Bogtrotter look like nowadays? Honestly, you'd never recognize the actor if you ran into him on the street.

Bogtrotter was known for his size, but Karz has trimmed down significantly since then. The actor has a slim figure and a neatly-trimmed beard - nothing like the messy chocolate cake that covered his face in Matilda.

According to Good Housekeeping, Karz has been up to quite a bit since Matilda was released over 20 years ago.

After going to college when his acting career was through, Karz worked at MTV, volunteered with low-income families, and is currently studying medicine in Philadelphia.

While acting is in the past, Karz did re-enact the famous Trunchbull vs. Bogtrotter bout with Pam Ferris in 2013. You can check out the full video here!