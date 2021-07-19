Another Major Netflix Production Shut Down Over COVID-19

✖

The COVID-19 pandemic is still very much ongoing, especially with the quick-spreading Delta variant, and another Netflix production, the film adaptation of the musical Matilda, has shut down due to a positive test. This is Netflix’s second shoot in the UK to be shut down this weekend, following Bridgerton's second season on Saturday. According to Deadline, "the first filming unit on Working Title’s Matilda had to down tools yesterday following a positive Covid test. A source said the hiatus could last as long as 10 days. The second unit continues shooting."

The UK is currently experiencing the third wave of coronavirus, with 50,000 positive tests a day. Health secretary Sajid Javid tested positive on Saturday after getting both doses of the vaccine. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into close contact with Javid despite pushing the country to completely reopen on Monday. According to reports, Netflix's testing protocols are particularly rigorous.

The adaptation of Matilda is set to premiere in 2022 and is directed by Matthew Warchus. "Matilda will be an imaginative and fresh retelling of the award-winning musical, featuring talented young newcomers, alongside established stars," Warchus told Variety. "I look forward to introducing this beloved and powerful story to a new generation of fans around the world.

Based on a classic Roald Dahl novel, Matilda tells the story of a young girl who develops powers to move things with her mind and uses it to defend herself against her parents and help keep her classmates safe against her terrifying principal, Miss Trunchbull. Matilda's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, encouraged their young daughter to soak up most of her time watching television and shunned the idea of focusing on school. However, the young girl was brilliant and found a way to higher her education despite her parents' disapproval. The original 1996 film starred Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito, and Embeth Davis.

This new adaptation will be based on the West End and Broadway musical and will feature beloved actors and rising stars alike. Newcomer Alisha Weir as the titular Matilda, Emma Thompson will be the dreadful Trunchball, and Captain Marvel's Lyshanna Lynch will play Matilda's kind teacher, Miss Honey.