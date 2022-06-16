Netflix Losing Popular Bradley Cooper-Jennifer Lawrence Movie in June

Fans of Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper will soon have one title fewer to stream on Netflix. As the streamer continues to add titles from its June 2022 content list, it is making room for the new additions by giving the boot to others, with the Oscar-winning film Silver Linings Playbook set to leave Netflix this month.

Silver Linings Playbook is scheduled to make its exit on Friday, June 17, exactly a year after it first joined the streamer's roundup. This suggest Netflix only held a year-long deal for streaming rights and either opted not to renegotiate to keep the film in its lineup for longer or was simply unable to secure further streaming rights for the movie, which is just one of several titles scheduled to exit Netflix by the end of the month. Also slated to depart in the coming days are the first three seasons of The CW's historical drama Reign, Seasons 1 through 10 of CBS' hit crime procedural Criminal Minds, and the iconic horror film The Exorcist, among many others.

Silver Linings Playbook is a 2012 film loosely based on Matthew Quick's 2008 novel of the same name. Set in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, it stars Cooper as Patrizio "Pat" Solitano Jr., a man with bipolar disorder who is released from a psychiatric hospital and moves back in with his parents. Lawrence portrays Tiffany Maxwell, a young widow who offers to help Pat get his wife back if he enters a dance competition with her. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver, Chris Tucker, Anupam Kher, John Ortiz, and Julia Stiles in supporting roles.

Silver Linings Playbook was a massive success and currently holds a 92% critics rating, aggregated from 262 reviews, on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics consensus reads, "Silver Linings Playbook walks a tricky thematic tightrope, but David O. Russell's sensitive direction and some sharp work from a talented cast gives it true balance." The film also holds an 86% audience score. Following its premiere at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival, Silver Linings Playbook was nominated for eight Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actor for Cooper, and Best Actress for Lawrence. Lawrence won in that category, marking the film's only Academy Award and making her the second-youngest winner in the Best Actress category.

Although subscribers will soon be unable to stream Silver Linings Playbook on Netflix, the streamer is home to other titles from the two stars. The Netflix library boasts the original film Don't Look Up, starring Lawrence, as well as the Cooper-starring titles War Dogs and the Netflix Original Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.