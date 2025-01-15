The action-comedy franchise that defined buddy cop movies in the late ’90s and early 2000s is experiencing a surprise renaissance, as all three Rush Hour films simultaneously dominate Netflix’s Top 10 list following their Jan. 1 addition to the streaming platform. The original 1998 Rush Hour currently leads the trilogy at #4 on Netflix‘s U.S. chart, with Rush Hour 2 and Rush Hour 3 holding the #7 and #9 spots, respectively. The series, which pairs Jackie Chan‘s skilled martial artist Chief Inspector Lee with Chris Tucker‘s fast-talking LAPD detective James Carter, has captured a new generation of viewers with its blend of action and comedy.

The franchise’s initial entry, which follows the duo’s efforts to rescue a Chinese diplomat’s kidnapped daughter, proved to be a massive success upon release. The film grossed $244 million worldwide and earned positive reviews, paving the way for two sequels that would achieve even greater box office success.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rush Hour 2 particularly demonstrated the series’ growing appeal, with its 2001 release setting records. The Los Angeles Times reported it earned $67.4 million in its opening weekend alone, making it the fourth-highest opener of all time at that point and securing the best-ever August debut. The sequel, which takes the partners to Hong Kong following a bombing at the American Embassy, would ultimately become the franchise’s highest earner with $347.3 million worldwide.

However, that critical reception declined with each installment. While the original maintains a 62% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Rush Hour 2 dropped to 51%, and Rush Hour 3 plummeted to 17%. The final entry, released in 2007, follows Lee and Carter to Paris as they investigate Ambassador Han’s assassination while evading Chinese gangsters and hitmen.

The trilogy’s renewed popularity comes as Chan prepares to return to another beloved franchise. The martial arts legend will reprise his role as Mr. Han in Karate Kid: Legends, releasing May 30. Director Jonathan Entwistle praised Chan’s contributions to the upcoming film, stating, “Jackie Chan is a movie star, and that is something that you don’t see so much anymore. He had the ability to come up with a tiny idea that I’d never thought of — and all of Jackie’s tiny ideas are in the movie.”

The new Karate Kid installment will take place three years after Cobra Kai‘s final season, featuring Ben Wang as new student Li Fong, who receives training from both Chan’s Mr. Han and Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso. As for Rush Hour‘s streaming success, the trilogy’s recent popularity may reflect the current viewer appetite for action-comedy content. The series’ simultaneous presence in Netflix’s Top 10 has some fans hoping for a fourth installment, though no official plans have been announced.