Netflix Is Losing 3 Major Margot Robbie Movies in March

Margot Robbie fans are in for some major disappointment next month. As the actress continues to celebrate the success of Barbie and prepares for her upcoming role in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, one of her other most notable roles is getting the ax – Harley Quinn. Next month, Suicide Squad and its follow-ups The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) are exiting Netflix, meaning subscribers have just a few weeks left to watch the three movies.

The trio of departing films, which are slated to exit Netflix on Sunday, March 31, are part of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and star Robbie as Harley Quinn, who was initially created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm for Batman: The Animated Series as a henchwoman for the Joker. Released in 2016 as the third installment in the DCEU, Suicide Squad based on the DC Comics supervillain/anti-hero team of the same name and focuses on a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains who are recruited by a U.S. intelligence officer for a top-secret mission, all while the Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. Along with Robbie, the film stars Will Smith as Deadshot, Jai Courtney as Digger Harkness / Captain Boomerang, Karen Fukuhara as Tatsu Yamashiro / Katana, Jay Hernandez as Chato Santana / El Diablo, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Waylon Jones / Killer Croc. The film also stars Jared Leto, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, and Cara Delevingne.

After setting new box office records and securing its place as the tenth-highest-grossing film of 2016, much of the cast reunited for the 2021 sequel The Suicide Squad, written and directed by James Gunn. The movie follows the "Suicide Squad" as they are sent to the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese to destroy all traces of the giant alien starfish Starro the Conqueror. The movie, the 10th film in the DCEU, ultimately bombed at the box office, something at least partially attributed to the pandemic, but it became the most-streamed DCEU film on HBO Max.

Robbie also reprised her role as Harley Quinn for the 2019 Suicide Squad spin-off Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Released in 2020 and directed by Cathy Yan as the eighth installment in the DCEU, the movie is based on the DC Comics team the Birds of Prey, and centers around Harley Quinn following her split from the Joker. Threatened by Gotham City crime lord Roman Sionis, she joins forces with Helena Bertinelli, Dinah Lance, and Renee Montoya to save Cassandra Cain. The movie is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 78% in both the critics and audience score.

All three DCEU films are slated to leave Netflix on March 31, meaning DC Comics fans and fans of Robbie have just over a month left to stream them. You can check out the full list of March 2024 departing titles by clicking here.