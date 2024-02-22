Legendary Jim Carrey Movie Hits Netflix in March

With a career spanning decades and including titles like Ace Ventura and Liar Liar, Jim Carey has become one of the most legendary comedy actors, and now, one of his most iconic movies is about to be streaming on Netflix. Beginning March 1, the beloved 1994 buddy comedy film Dumb & Dumber, starring Carrey opposite Jeff Daniels, will be available to stream on the streaming giant.

Directed by Peter Farrelly, Dumb & Dumber stars Carrey and Daniels as dim-witted best friends Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne. The pair, from Providence, Rhode Island, find themselves embarking on a cross-country road trip to Aspen, Colorado to return a briefcase full of money to its owner, thinking it was abandoned as a mistake. Things grow complicated, and hilarity ensues, when they soon both fall for her. The movie also stars Lauren Holly, Karen Duffy, Mike Starr, Charles Rocket, and Teri Garr.

Released in 1994, Dumb and Dumber not only solidified Carrey's reputation as one of the most prominent actors of the 1990s, but also became a cult classic. Although the movie is dubbed by critics, via a Rotten Tomatoes critics consensus, as a "relentlessly stupid comedy elevated by its main actors," and The New York Times, in a box-office report at the time, per Time, identified the movie as "a picture aimed at 16-year-old (or far younger) boys," the film holds an 84% audience score. It also went on to spawn an animated TV series, a 2003 prequel, and a 2014 sequel, though none of those are currently streaming on Netflix.

"From the puns to the slapstick to the toilet, Dumb and Dumber is performed at such a high level that it transcends many of its influences," FromTheBalcony's Bill Clark wrote in their review of the film, with Felix Vasquez Jr. writing in his review for Cinema Crazed that Dumb and Dumber is "easily one of the funniest (and most quotable) movies ever made."

Dumb and Dumber is joining Netflix's streaming library on <arch 1 alongside a number of other licensed films, including The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Godzilla (2014), National Lampoon's Animal House, and Think Like a Man. The film will be one of several Carrey-starring titles currently available on the platform, with Netflix also home to Bruce Almighty and the Netflix originals Jim & Andry: The Great Beyond and Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute.