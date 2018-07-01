10 Movies Leaving Netflix This Weekend You Need to Watch

The most bittersweet moment of a Netflix user’s month is the first day. The streaming service always adds new movies and shows to their catalog, but that always comes with the caveat of losing some major titles.

This coming Sunday, July 1, sees another batch of flicks leaving Netflix, and this one includes a group of fan-favorites.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From cop franchises to cheerleading movies, Netflix users are suffering a tough blow. Thankfully, there is just under a week to put on some of these flicks one more time before they are gone.

Scroll through to see the 10 essential movies you should watch before they leave Netflix, as well as the full list of departing titles.

‘Beerfest’

Beerfest is a outrageous drinking movie from comedy troupe Broken Lizard, the masterminds behind Super Troopers.

The group, which includes Jay Chandrasekhar and Kevin Heffernan, stars in this comedy as a group of American buddies who set off to Europe to compete in Beerfest, a German drinking competition.

It is full of crude humor, which makes it the perfect late night drinking movie for a few friends to check out before it stops streaming.

‘Bring It On’

Fans of the Bring It On franchise are taking a tough blow on July 1 with five of the franchise’s movies leaving.



While fans will surely want to see them all, we recommend at least checking out the original teen classic, which stars Kirsten Dunst and Eliza Dushku.

‘Lethal Weapon’ Franchise

Another key franchise leaving the service is Lethal Weapon.

All four of the series’ films are leaving, creating a void of Riggs (Mel Gibson) and Murtaugh (Danny Glover) capers.

Fans of the series will want to revisit the films one more time to hold themselves over while they wait for the next season of the show’s TV adaptation.

‘Piglet’s Big Movie’

The Winnie the Pooh franchise is gearing up for a resurgence with Disney’s upcoming live-action film, Christopher Robin. However, fans looking to prep for that film’s August release will have to do so without 2003’s Piglet’s Big Movie.

This animated feature sees Piglet (John Fiedler) wander off into the Hundred-Acre Woods after feeling like he does not belong with the rest of his animal friends. However, Pooh, Tigger (both voiced by Jim Cummings) and the rest of the group set out and try to find him before it is too late.

‘Rugrats Go Wild’

Another family-friendly film exiting the streaming service is the Nickelodeon crossover movie Rugrats Go Wild.

This 2003 cartoon sees the worlds of Rugrats and The Wild Thornberrys collide when the toddlers’ families shipwreck.

The film is a perfect chance to introduce some of Nickelodeon’s strongest characters into younger audience’s lives, so fans of the original shows should jump on this flick while they can.

‘Scary Movie’

Scary Movie spawned a slew of hit-or-miss sequels and spinoffs, but the original film mostly holds up as the horror-tinged farce.

The original film shot Anna Faris in to the spotlight as the lead character dodging a serial killer that keeps murdering her friends in ridiculous ways.

Even if you’re not a horror fan, the outrageous comedy at play will garner a few chuckles. And for horror fans who have missed the series will appreciate its send up of classics Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

‘Tropic Thunder’

Tropic Thunder is hands-down one of the funniest movies released in the last ten years, and it deserves a watch even if you’ve seen it time after time.

The film stars a murderer’s row of comedic talent, including Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr., Jay Baruchel, Brandon T. Jackson, Danny McBride and Steve Coogan.

The first five listed play big-headed actors starring in a Vietnam War film shot on location. However, they soon get lost in the jungle and have no idea they are not actually filming anymore, which makes their run-ins with militants way more dangerous than they realize.

Leaving July 1:

Alive

Along Came Polly

An Honest Liar

Beerfest

Before Midnight

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cocktail

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Women

Michael Clayton

Midnight in Paris

Mixed Signals

More Than a Game

Pandemic

Piglet’s Big Movie

Rugrats Go Wild

Scary Movie

Scream 3

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Art of War

Tropic Thunder

V for Vendetta

Leaving July 2-14:

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Leaving 7/8/18:

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 7/9/18:

Ratchet and Clank

Serena

Leaving 7/11/18:

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Leaving 7/14/18:

Wild Hogs

Leaving July 15-30

Leaving 7/15/18:

Convergence

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

Leaving 7/16/18:

Changeling

Wanted

Leaving 7/29/18:

The Den

Leaving 7/30/18:

A Cinderella Story

Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot

Swing State