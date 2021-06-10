Netflix Launches Branded Merchandise Store

✖

Just when you thought Netflix was taking enough out of your bank account with rising monthly subscription costs, the streaming giant has found another revenue stream. On Thursday, Netflix launched Netflix.shop, a new site where you can buy merchandise based on your favorite shows in the future. Unfortunately, the site doesn't include anything based on Bridgerton, Stranger Things, and The Crown, but those could be coming soon.

Netflix.shop launched with a focus on Eden and Yasuke, two anime series on Netflix. You can order a Yasuke Tie-Dye Katana hoodie for $82 or an Eden logo t-shirt for $45. Natalie Nguyen also designed a clock based on the Haturo character in Yasuke that costs $130. The Yasuke clothing line was created in collaboration with label Hypland and founder Jordan Bentley. "He’s part of that drop culture, where kids are lining up on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles to buy his products," Josh Simon, who was recently hired to run Netflix's consumer products division, told The New York Times.

Products from other popular Netflix shows will be coming soon. Later this month, the company plans to launch products from Lupin, the French crime show. Lupin-inspired throw pillows will cost $60 apiece, while a side table will cost $150. There will also be traditional merch based on the show, including t-shirts, hats, hoodies, and sweaters.

As any Stranger Things fan can tell you, this is not the first time Netflix has teamed up with companies to develop merchandise based on their shows. Recently, Netflix teamed up with Phenomenal to sell clothing with popular Bridgerton phrases. H&M and Sephora developed shirts and accessories inspired by the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movies. Mattel and Walmart also released toys inspired by Over the Moon. There have been plenty of products inspired by Stranger Things, from Funko Pop figures to a LEGO set.

Netflix hopes that running its own shop will help with a quick turnaround. If a show is a sudden hit on social media, they know viewers are going to want something from it immediately. Netflix teamed up with Shopify, which has also developed sites for Kim Kardashian's Skims, Allbirds, Kith, and other vendors. Shopify president Harley Finkelstein told the Times that Shopify has experience with "major drops" and tits technology can handle thousands of check-outs each minute. "We’ve been battle-hardened around some of the largest flash sales on the planet," he said.

Of course, another reason for the shop is to create a new revenue stream. While Netflix is still the top streamer, Netflix doesn't take in ad revenue from commercials. Unlike Disney, WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal, and VicaomCBS, Netflix doesn't have a well-experienced consumer products operation, and the web store is the first step in developing one.