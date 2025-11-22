A High-Profile Netflix Show Is Not Returning for a New Season

A high-profile Netflix show is officially done after one season.

Deadline reports that Lena Dunham’s romantic comedy series Too Much will not be returning for Season 2.

Starring Meg Stalter and Will Sharpe, Too Much premiered on July 10. It received mostly positive reviews and has a 79% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series only appeared in Netflix’s Global Top 10 for English-language series during its first full week, coming in at No. 10 with 1.9 million views. The recurring cast included Dunham, Rhea Perlman, Andrew Rannells, Rita Wilson, Emily Ratajkowski, Naomi Watts, and Richard E. Grant.

While the news may come as a surprise, Durham, who created the series with her husband, British musician Luis Ferber, shared during a FYC panel last week that the intention was to always “make Too Much as a limited series.” She continued, “It was meant to feel like a classic transatlantic love story but with time to really dig into the complexities that a film doesn’t have the space for.”

Per Netflix, in Too Much, “Jessica (Stalter) is a New York workaholic in her mid-thirties, reeling from a broken relationship that she thought would last forever and slowly isolating everyone she knows. When every block in New York tells a story of her own bad behaviour, the only solution is to take a job in London, where she plans to live a life of solitude like a Bronte sister. But when she meets Felix (Sharpe) — a walking series of red flags — she finds that their unusual connection is impossible to ignore, even as it creates more problems than it solves. Now they have to ask themselves: do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language?”

“Of course, I fell fully in love with Meg and Will’s dynamic and started imagining what the rest of their characters’ lives together could look like — Felix and Jess have a baby! Felix and Jess are on the first ship to populate Mars!,” Dunham said during the panel. “But as Luis and I sat with what we made, we realized we had told the story. It ends with a wedding. There’s even a little Easter egg, which is that within the final scene you can hear me yell ‘cut!’ We had done what we needed to do, and part of the job is knowing when to park it.”

Even though the door has closed on a second season, Durham did not completely count out the story continuing in a different way. “Who knows – maybe there will be a time down the line when it feels right to check in on them again,” she said. “But right now I’m pulling a Mary Poppins and heading on to the next (imaginary) family that needs me.”