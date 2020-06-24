Everything Coming to Netflix in July 2020
As millions of Americans continue to self-quarantine at their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix has big plans to drop dozens of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. Some titles will drop on July 1, with others making their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series, and don't forget to catch up on binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in July, head over to see what's on the chopping block.
COMING SOON
ARASHI's Diary -Voyage- ep 9 &10 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/1/20:
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Deadwind: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Say I Do -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Under the Riccione Sun -- NETFLIX FILM
Unsolved Mysteries -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
COMING 7/1
#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green: Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom: Season 1-3
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Patriots Day
Poltergeist
Quest for Camelot
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Schindler's List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil's Advocate
The F**k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Winchester
COMING 7/2 - 7/8
Avail. 7/2/20:
Thiago Ventura: POKAS -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Warrior Nun -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/3/20:
The Baby-Sitters Club -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Desperados -- NETFLIX FILM
JU-ON: Origins -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Southern Survival -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/5/20:
ONLY
Avail. 7/6/20:
A Kid from Coney Island
Avail. 7/7/20:
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Avail. 7/8/20:
The Long Dumb Road
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Stateless -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Was It Love? -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
COMING 7/9 - 7/15
Avail. 7/9/20:
Japan Sinks: 2020 -- NETFLIX ANIME
The Protector: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/10/20:
The Claudia Kishi Club -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Down to Earth with Zac Efron -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Hello Ninja: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Old Guard -- NETFLIX FILM
The Twelve -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/14/20:
The Business of Drugs -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
On est ensemble (We Are One) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 7/15/20:
Dark Desire -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Gli Infedeli (The Players) -- NETFLIX FILM
Skin Decision: Before and After -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
COMING 7/16 - 7/22
Avail. 7/16/20:
Fatal Affair -- NETFLIX FILM
Indian Matchmaking -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MILF -- NETFLIX FILM
Three best friends in their 40s start relationships with younger men while on vacation.
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Avail. 7/17/20:
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cursed -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Funan
Avail. 7/18/20:
Gigantosaurus: Season 1
The Notebook
Avail. 7/19/20:
The Last Dance
Avail. 7/20/20:
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 7/21/20:
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Street Food: Latin America -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/22/20:
61
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love on the Spectrum -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Norsemen: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
Signs -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spotlight
COMING 7/23 - 7/31
Avail. 7/23/20:
The Larva Island Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 7/24/20:
¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Animal Crackers -- NETFLIX FILM
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing -- NETFLIX FAMILY
In the Dark: Season 2
The Kissing Booth 2 -- NETFLIX FILM
Ofrenda a la tormenta -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 7/26/20:
Banana Split
Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 10
Avail. 7/28/20:
Jeopardy!: Collection 6
Last Chance U: Laney -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/29/20:
The Hater -- NETFLIX FILM
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/30/20:
Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy -- NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 7/31/20:
Get Even -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Latte and the Magic Waterstone -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Seriously Single -- NETFLIX FILM
The Speed Cubers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:
Before you can get your hands on those brand-new June titles, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness: If you still haven't binged Tiger King yet, now's the perfect time to do it. You'll be intrigued after the very first episode, which covers the "star" of the Netflix documentary series, Joe Exotic: a gun-toting, big cat-loving, country music singer, private zoo owner in Oklahoma who has more than a few secrets uncovered by the doc. Add in a murder-for-hire plot, several cult-like zoo organizations across the country and countless interviews from bizarre characters you'll never forget and you have the basic makeup of Tiger King. Now get started — and don't forget the recently added aftershow with comedic actor Joel McHale!
Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix now.
'FULLER HOUSE' — SEASON 5B
Netflix got little fuller with the final batch of episodes of Fuller House's fifth and final season. The final episodes focused on the triple wedding after D.J., Stephanie, and Kimmy became engaged to Steve, Jimmy, and Fernando.
A sequel to ABC's Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995, Fuller House debuted on Netflix in 2016 with most of the original cast, including Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, John Stamos, Bob Saget, and more. In January of last year, Netflix confirmed that its two-part fifth season would be the last. Fuller House filmed its final episode, "Our Very last Show, Again," in Nov. 2019.
'13 REASONS WHY' — SEASON 4 (FINAL SEASON)
Netflix is taking subscribers into the halls of Liberty High a final time with the premiere of 13 Reasons Why's fourth and final season. As Liberty High's senior class prepares for graduation, the group of unlikely friends at the center of the teen drama will have to band together a final time to make sure some secrets stay buried "and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever."
The series is based on Jay Asher's novel of the same name and stars Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Ross Butler, Alisha Boe, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid, and Christian Navarro. Speaking to PopCulture.com, newcomer JanLuis Castellanos, who will portray Diego Torres, said that "it's safe to say that the past three years have had a major impact on where we are now and where we are going with Season 4."
'QUEER EYE' - SEASON 5
The Fab Five are back in action and they’re headed to "The City of Brotherly Love" in Season 5 of Queer Eye. After two seasons in the Atlanta area and another two around Kansas City, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness are taking their expertise to Philadelphia to help 10 new heroes in what will be the series' biggest season yet.
A reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, the series stars a food and wine expert (Porowski), a fashion expert (France), a culture expert (Brown), a design expert (Berk), and a grooming expert (Jonathan Van Ness) visiting men and women, both gay and straight, to clean up the neglected areas of their lives. Quckly having become a Netflix staple, Queer Eye has already been renewed for a sixth season, which will be filmed in Texas.