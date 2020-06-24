Everything Coming to Netflix in July 2020

As millions of Americans continue to self-quarantine at their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix has big plans to drop dozens of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. Some titles will drop on July 1, with others making their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series, and don't forget to catch up on binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in July, head over to see what's on the chopping block.

COMING SOON ARASHI's Diary -Voyage- ep 9 &10 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 7/1/20: Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Deadwind: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Say I Do -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Under the Riccione Sun -- NETFLIX FILM Unsolved Mysteries -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY prevnext

COMING 7/1 #Anne Frank - Parallel Stories A Bridge Too Far A Thousand Words A Touch of Green: Season 1 A Walk to Remember Abby Hatcher: Season 1 Airplane! Ali Batman: Mask of the Phantasm Charlotte's Web Clash of the Titans (1981) Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2 Cloud Atlas David Foster: Off the Record Definitely, Maybe Delta Farce Donnie Brasco Double Jeopardy Fiddler on the Roof Frida I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry Killing Hasselhoff Kingdom: Season 1-3 Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events Mean Streets Million Dollar Baby Paranormal Activity Patriots Day Poltergeist Quest for Camelot Red Riding Hood (2011) Schindler's List Sleepless in Seattle Sleepy Hollow Spaceballs Splice Stand and Deliver Stardust Starsky & Hutch Sucker Punch Swordfish The Art of War The Devil's Advocate The F**k-It List The Firm The Karate Kid The Karate Kid Part II The Karate Kid Part III The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! The Town The Witches This Christmas Total Recall (1990) Trotro Winchester prevnext

COMING 7/2 - 7/8 Avail. 7/2/20: Thiago Ventura: POKAS -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Warrior Nun -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 7/3/20: The Baby-Sitters Club -- NETFLIX FAMILY Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Desperados -- NETFLIX FILM JU-ON: Origins -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Southern Survival -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 7/5/20: ONLY Avail. 7/6/20: A Kid from Coney Island Avail. 7/7/20: Dr. Seuss' The Lorax Avail. 7/8/20: The Long Dumb Road Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Stateless -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Was It Love? -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1 prevnext

COMING 7/9 - 7/15 Avail. 7/9/20: Japan Sinks: 2020 -- NETFLIX ANIME The Protector: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 7/10/20: The Claudia Kishi Club -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Down to Earth with Zac Efron -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space -- NETFLIX FAMILY Hello Ninja: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Old Guard -- NETFLIX FILM The Twelve -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 7/14/20: The Business of Drugs -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY On est ensemble (We Are One) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Avail. 7/15/20: Dark Desire -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Gli Infedeli (The Players) -- NETFLIX FILM Skin Decision: Before and After -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2 prevnext

COMING 7/16 - 7/22 Avail. 7/16/20: Fatal Affair -- NETFLIX FILM Indian Matchmaking -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL MILF -- NETFLIX FILM Three best friends in their 40s start relationships with younger men while on vacation. Pride & Prejudice (2005) Avail. 7/17/20: Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Cursed -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Funan Avail. 7/18/20: Gigantosaurus: Season 1 The Notebook Avail. 7/19/20: The Last Dance Avail. 7/20/20: Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 7/21/20: How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Ip Man 4: The Finale Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Street Food: Latin America -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 7/22/20: 61 Fear City: New York vs The Mafia -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Love on the Spectrum -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Norsemen: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion Signs -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Spotlight prevnext

COMING 7/23 - 7/31 Avail. 7/23/20: The Larva Island Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 7/24/20: ¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Animal Crackers -- NETFLIX FILM Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing -- NETFLIX FAMILY In the Dark: Season 2 The Kissing Booth 2 -- NETFLIX FILM Ofrenda a la tormenta -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 7/26/20: Banana Split Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 10 Avail. 7/28/20: Jeopardy!: Collection 6 Last Chance U: Laney -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 7/29/20: The Hater -- NETFLIX FILM Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 7/30/20: Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy -- NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 7/31/20: Get Even -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Latte and the Magic Waterstone -- NETFLIX FAMILY Seriously Single -- NETFLIX FILM The Speed Cubers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL prevnext

BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST: Before you can get your hands on those brand-new June titles, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: Netflix) Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness: If you still haven't binged Tiger King yet, now's the perfect time to do it. You'll be intrigued after the very first episode, which covers the "star" of the Netflix documentary series, Joe Exotic: a gun-toting, big cat-loving, country music singer, private zoo owner in Oklahoma who has more than a few secrets uncovered by the doc. Add in a murder-for-hire plot, several cult-like zoo organizations across the country and countless interviews from bizarre characters you'll never forget and you have the basic makeup of Tiger King. Now get started — and don't forget the recently added aftershow with comedic actor Joel McHale! Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix now. prevnext

'FULLER HOUSE' — SEASON 5B (Photo: Michael Yarish / Netflix) Netflix got little fuller with the final batch of episodes of Fuller House's fifth and final season. The final episodes focused on the triple wedding after D.J., Stephanie, and Kimmy became engaged to Steve, Jimmy, and Fernando. A sequel to ABC's Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995, Fuller House debuted on Netflix in 2016 with most of the original cast, including Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, John Stamos, Bob Saget, and more. In January of last year, Netflix confirmed that its two-part fifth season would be the last. Fuller House filmed its final episode, "Our Very last Show, Again," in Nov. 2019. prevnext

'13 REASONS WHY' — SEASON 4 (FINAL SEASON) (Photo: DAVID MOIR/NETFLIX) Netflix is taking subscribers into the halls of Liberty High a final time with the premiere of 13 Reasons Why's fourth and final season. As Liberty High's senior class prepares for graduation, the group of unlikely friends at the center of the teen drama will have to band together a final time to make sure some secrets stay buried "and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever." The series is based on Jay Asher's novel of the same name and stars Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Ross Butler, Alisha Boe, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid, and Christian Navarro. Speaking to PopCulture.com, newcomer JanLuis Castellanos, who will portray Diego Torres, said that "it's safe to say that the past three years have had a major impact on where we are now and where we are going with Season 4." prevnext