Everything Coming to Netflix in July 2020

By Libby Birk

As millions of Americans continue to self-quarantine at their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix has big plans to drop dozens of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. Some titles will drop on July 1, with others making their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series, and don't forget to catch up on binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in July, head over to see what's on the chopping block.

COMING SOON

ARASHI's Diary -Voyage- ep 9 &10 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Avail. 7/1/20:

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY 

Deadwind: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Say I Do -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Under the Riccione Sun -- NETFLIX FILM

Unsolved Mysteries -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

prevnext

COMING 7/1

#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler's List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil's Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

prevnext

COMING 7/2 - 7/8

Avail. 7/2/20:

Thiago Ventura: POKAS -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Warrior Nun -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/3/20:

The Baby-Sitters Club -- NETFLIX FAMILY 

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Desperados -- NETFLIX FILM

JU-ON: Origins -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Southern Survival -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/5/20:

ONLY

Avail. 7/6/20:

A Kid from Coney Island

Avail. 7/7/20:

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Avail. 7/8/20:

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Stateless -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Was It Love? -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

prevnext

COMING 7/9 - 7/15

Avail. 7/9/20:

Japan Sinks: 2020 -- NETFLIX ANIME 

The Protector: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Avail. 7/10/20:

The Claudia Kishi Club -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Down to Earth with Zac Efron -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space -- NETFLIX FAMILY 

Hello Ninja: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY 

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

The Old Guard -- NETFLIX FILM

The Twelve  -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Avail. 7/14/20:

The Business of Drugs -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

On est ensemble (We Are One) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 7/15/20:

Dark Desire -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Gli Infedeli (The Players) -- NETFLIX FILM

Skin Decision: Before and After -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

prevnext

COMING 7/16 - 7/22

Avail. 7/16/20:

Fatal Affair -- NETFLIX FILM

Indian Matchmaking -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

MILF -- NETFLIX FILM

Three best friends in their 40s start relationships with younger men while on vacation.

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Avail. 7/17/20:

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Cursed -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Funan

Avail. 7/18/20:

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

Avail. 7/19/20:

The Last Dance

Avail. 7/20/20:

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love -- NETFLIX FAMILY 

Avail. 7/21/20:

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Street Food: Latin America -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Avail. 7/22/20:

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Love on the Spectrum -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Norsemen: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Spotlight

prevnext

COMING 7/23 - 7/31

Avail. 7/23/20:

The Larva Island Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 7/24/20:

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Animal Crackers -- NETFLIX FILM

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing -- NETFLIX FAMILY 

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 -- NETFLIX FILM

Ofrenda a la tormenta -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 7/26/20:

Banana Split

Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 10

Avail. 7/28/20:

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Avail. 7/29/20:

The Hater -- NETFLIX FILM

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Avail. 7/30/20:

Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy -- NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 7/31/20:

Get Even -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Latte and the Magic Waterstone -- NETFLIX FAMILY 

Seriously Single -- NETFLIX FILM

The Speed Cubers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

prevnext

BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:

Before you can get your hands on those brand-new June titles, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

netflix-tiger-king-murder-mayhem-and-madness-joe-exotic
(Photo: Netflix)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness: If you still haven't binged Tiger King yet, now's the perfect time to do it. You'll be intrigued after the very first episode, which covers the "star" of the Netflix documentary series, Joe Exotic: a gun-toting, big cat-loving, country music singer, private zoo owner in Oklahoma who has more than a few secrets uncovered by the doc. Add in a murder-for-hire plot, several cult-like zoo organizations across the country and countless interviews from bizarre characters you'll never forget and you have the basic makeup of Tiger King. Now get started — and don't forget the recently added aftershow with comedic actor Joel McHale!

Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix now.

prevnext

'FULLER HOUSE' — SEASON 5B

netflix-fuller-house
(Photo: Michael Yarish / Netflix)

Netflix got little fuller with the final batch of episodes of Fuller House's fifth and final season. The final episodes focused on the triple wedding after D.J., Stephanie, and Kimmy became engaged to Steve, Jimmy, and Fernando.

A sequel to ABC's Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995, Fuller House debuted on Netflix in 2016 with most of the original cast, including Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, John Stamos, Bob Saget, and more. In January of last year, Netflix confirmed that its two-part fifth season would be the last. Fuller House filmed its final episode, "Our Very last Show, Again," in Nov. 2019.

prevnext

'13 REASONS WHY' — SEASON 4 (FINAL SEASON)

netflix-13-reasons-why-season-4
(Photo: DAVID MOIR/NETFLIX)

Netflix is taking subscribers into the halls of Liberty High a final time with the premiere of 13 Reasons Why's fourth and final season. As Liberty High's senior class prepares for graduation, the group of unlikely friends at the center of the teen drama will have to band together a final time to make sure some secrets stay buried "and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever."

The series is based on Jay Asher's novel of the same name and stars Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Ross Butler, Alisha Boe, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid, and Christian Navarro. Speaking to PopCulture.com, newcomer JanLuis Castellanos, who will portray Diego Torres, said that "it's safe to say that the past three years have had a major impact on where we are now and where we are going with Season 4."

prevnext

'QUEER EYE' - SEASON 5

netflix-queer-eye
(Photo: Christopher Smith/Netflix)
0comments

The Fab Five are back in action and they’re headed to "The City of Brotherly Love" in Season 5 of Queer Eye. After two seasons in the Atlanta area and another two around Kansas City, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness are taking their expertise to Philadelphia to help 10 new heroes in what will be the series' biggest season yet.

A reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, the series stars a food and wine expert (Porowski), a fashion expert (France), a culture expert (Brown), a design expert (Berk), and a grooming expert (Jonathan Van Ness) visiting men and women, both gay and straight, to clean up the neglected areas of their lives. Quckly having become a Netflix staple, Queer Eye has already been renewed for a sixth season, which will be filmed in Texas.

prev
Start the Conversation

of