Everything Leaving Netflix in July 2019

As July 1 approaches closer, keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout the month to make sure your favorite titles are sticking around a little bit longer.

A number of titles will be cut from Netflix in June, so make sure you’re squeezing in a viewing or two of series or movies from the list below that are getting the axe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in July, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 7/1

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Blood Diamond

Body of Lies

Bull Durham

Chasing Amy

Cool Hand Luke

Definitely, Maybe

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Doctor Zhivago

Dolphin Tale

Dumb and Dumber

East of Eden

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1

It Takes Two

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Monster-in-Law

LEAVING 7/1 (CONTINUED)

Pan’s Labyrinth

Punch-Drunk Love

Silence of the Lambs

The Boondock Saints

The Interview

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Terminator

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

The Wild Bunch

Turner and Hooch

Valkyrie

Wedding Crashers

LEAVING 7/2 – 7/30

Leaving 7/2/19:

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Leaving 7/4/19:

The Indian in the Cupboard

Leaving 7/9/19:

Lion

Leaving 7/10/19:

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Leaving 7/12/19:

Gone Baby Gone

Leaving 7/14/19:

The Immigrant

Leaving 7/16/19:

American Gangster

Leaving 7/27/19:

Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 7/30/19:

Staten Island Summer

NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO BINGE:

Feeling sad that some your favorites are leaving Netflix? Drown your woes in a binge-watching session of some exciting original Netflix series that have dropped in recent weeks and months.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman — Season 2: Season 2 of the acclaimed David Letterman Netflix series continues with celebrity guests like Ellen DeGeneres, Kanye West, Tiffany Haddish, Lewis Hamilton and Melinda Gates. The format is virtually the same as season 1, with Letterman sitting down with his guest in front of a live audience and having a conversation, while bits of previously taped footage air sporadically in between.

Season 2 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman is streaming on Netflix now.

‘BLACK MIRROR’ — SEASON 5

Season 5 of Black Mirror may be short (just three episodes consisting of 198 total minutes), but that doesn’t mean it’s not as satisfying as past seasons.

“Black Mirror is as tense as ever, though it takes a much different approach to its technological influences than in years past,” Charlie Ridgely writes for ComicBook.com. “This feels like a very different show than you might be expecting going in, but it also seems like an evolution of storytelling, rather than a deviation.”

The three episodes, “Striking Vipers,” “Smithereens” and “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too” combine for a season in which the characters and interpersonal relationships take center stage, with the sci-fi theme becoming secondary.

Season 5 of Black Mirror is now available to stream on Netflix.

‘EXTREMELY WICKED, SHOCKINGLY EVIL AND VILE’

Zac Efron stars as serial killer Ted Bundy in a chronicle of his crimes from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, single mom Liz (played by Lily Collins), who refused to believe the truth about him for years.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is streaming on Netflix now.

‘JAILBIRDS’

Jailbirds follows incarcerated women in the Sacramento County Jail as they fight the power and one another as they try to make the best of life — and love — on the inside. Though the docuseries profiles male inmates, most of the screen time is devoted to the women’s floor. The show gives a unique look into the perspective of an inmate at a county jail, which differs from prison in that the people who have been arrested can’t make bail and are awaiting arraignment or trial.

Jailbirds is streaming on Netflix now.