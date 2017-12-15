10 Best Netflix Newcomers to Watch in January

Netflix is ringing in the new year with a slew of new additions to its streaming platform, giving audiences plenty of new content to binge.

From the Caped Crusader protecting Gotham City to a cheerleading squad from Rancho Carne High School, the new year brings with it a fresh lineup. Subscribers will be able to catch the Italian-American crime family of Don Vito Corleone, watch as a haunting plays out in a secluded farmhouse in Rhode Island, and get a little relationship advice on men.

Here are the best newcomers coming to the streaming service in January.

The Godfather Trilogy

Dubbed one of the best films ever made, The Godfather is a must-watch in January.

The gritty and truly American story, based on the novel of the same name, follows the trials of the Corleone family as they are drawn deeper into the world of the mafia.

It’d be a crime not to watch these award-winning films and thankfully Netflix is making The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, and The Godfather Part III available Jan. 1.

Bring It On

Netflix is entering the new year with a new mantra: Bring It On!

It may be 2018, but if you’re looking for a bout of nostalgia in the new year, Netflix has you covered in January with three films from the Bring It On series, which follow cheerleaders and the drama that surrounds their cheer teams and routines.

You can catch Bring It On, Bring It On Again, and Bring It On: All or Nothing starting Jan. 1.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

While you’re making your New Year’s resolution to find love in 2018, why not learn how not to lose your love interest in the short span of 10 days?

One of the most popular recent romcoms, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, follows advice columnist Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) on her quest to lose a man in a short amount of time, a plan that backfires when she meets Ben Berry (Matthew McConaughey).

Start streaming this romcom starting Jan. 1.

The Conjuring

Next month may be January, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still watch horror films and Netflix is letting you watch one of the best: The Conjuring.

The film, which first hit theaters in 2013, is based on the true story of paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga), who travel to Rhode Island to help the Perron family battle a supernatural presence that taunts them.

The film became so popular that it spawned a franchise, with The Conjuring 2 premiering in theaters in 2016, and several spin offs, including 2014’s Annabelle, 2017’s Annabelle: Creation, and the upcoming The Crooked Man.

If you’re eager to start your year with a scare, The Conjuring will be available for streaming starting on Jan. 8.

Batman Franchise

The Dark Knight is soaring into Netflix in the new year.

One of the most popular comic book superheroes turned movie superhero, Batman is plentiful in the new year. Among the Batman titles set to make its debut on the streaming service is the well-received Batman Begins, which hit theaters in 2005. Directed by Christopher Nolan, it is considered to be one of the best superhero films of the 2000s.

Starting Jan 1, subscribers can catch Batman, Batman & Robin, Batman Begins, Batman Forever, and Batman Returns.

Grace and Frankie Season 4

One of the few shows to come to Netflix in January, season 4 of the streaming service’s original series Grace and Frankie will start your 2018 with a laugh.

Season 4 of the series, which focuses on Grace and Frankie’s friendship once they discover their husbands have fallen in love with each other, is set to difficulties that arise in Grace and Frankie’s friendship when newcomer Sheree enters the picture.

You can catch your bout of laughter from the fourth season starting January 19.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

For those looking for something a little more classic, Audrey Hepburn will have the chance to grace your screens.

The classic chick flick Breakfast at Tiffany’s follows a young New York socialite who takes an interest in a man who moves into her apartment building.

The 1961 film is set to be available for streaming beginning on Jan. 1.

The Shawshank Redemption

In 2018, Netflix is giving subscribers the opportunity to enter Shawshank State Penitentiary and meet Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) and Ellis “Red” Redding (Morgan Freeman).

Considered one of the greatest films of the 1990s, The Shawshank Redemption follows the story of two imprisoned men as they bond over their time in prison and find eventual redemption.

Start streaming this film on Jan. 1.

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Netflix is handing out golden tickets beginning in January.

Kids and families can follow Charlie as he tours a chocolate factory and watch the adventures he has there in the 1971 classic Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

Hold on to your golden ticket and venture into Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory on Jan. 1.

Sharknado 5

A new year means a new Sharknado.

While arguably not the best film series ever made, it’s earned its spot as a humorous take on weather-related sci-fi disasters. Sharknado 5 follows Fin and his family as they navigate an America that is in ruins as a global sharknado threatens to strike.

Catch this killer movie on Jan. 1.

What’s Leaving

Sadly, there are also a few shows and movies leaving in the new year. So while you’re catching up on the newest additions, don’t forget to give favorites like Forrest Gump, Mean Girls, and Pulp Fiction a final watch before they bid the streaming platform farewell by the end of January.