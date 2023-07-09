Netflix Is Removing an Original Show This Weekend

Netflix is removing an original series this weekend. Dance-reality series Baby Ballroom will be leaving the streamer tomorrow, July 9. The show focuses on the Zig Zag Dance Factory in England, run by Warren and Jane Bullock, and the "cutthroat world" of kids' ballroom dancing. Baby Ballroom initially aired on Channel 5 in the UK and is a Netflix Original internationally.

Baby Ballroom premiered in 2017 and ran for two seasons, but only 15 episodes total. It's unknown why the series is being removed from Netflix, but it's possible it could be part of the great content purge that a lot of platforms have been doing recently in order to not only save money but to rework their content libraries. This includes original content as well, and if that's the case, it's possible that more originals could be getting the same fate. However, nothing is confirmed.

According to What's on Netflix, Baby Ballroom will continue to stay on Netflix UK for at least another year and will be removed on June 4, 2024. Whether or not it will ever return to the streamer is unclear, or if it will be moved to a different platform. Considering it isn't as popular as other Originals, it's highly unlikely. So if shows like Toddlers & Tiaras were your speed, be sure to watch Baby Ballroom before it's too late because this weekend is flying by already.

It seems Netflix could be hopping on the content purge train, which Disney and Warner Bros. have been doing in recent months, as well as Paramount+. That's not all that networks have been doing for budget cuts, as even shows have had to be making tough calls for next season, whether it's reducing episodic guarantees or cutting series regulars. Whether or not the cuts will ever end has yet to be seen, but with the ongoing writers' strike and possible actors' strike, that might even be harder to predict.

With more and more shows being removed from Netflix each month, it's hard to keep up, but hopefully, more originals don't follow, at least for now. Unfortunately, it can't be stopped, and it will likely continue, so fans may want to watch their favorites on Netflix as soon as they can, just to be sure, at least the ones that may have less of a chance of staying on. That includes Baby Ballroom.