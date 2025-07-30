Netflix Hypes Up 6 Older Original Shows/Movies That People Can’t Stop Watching

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. At least, that’s what Netflix audiences seem to think.

In Netflix’s latest biannual viewership report, the streamer revealed that one half of all viewing for Netflix originals were of movies or TV shows that released in 2023 or earlier.

Older series like Orange Is the New Black, Ozark and Money Heist all had over one hundred million hours of viewership so far this year, and older movies like Red Notice, Leo and We Can Be Heroes racked up over twenty million hours.

Netflix adds tons of original content every month, so it’s surprising that half of all Netflix viewers opt to press play on some of the streamer’s older content.

Still, the shows and movies listed are no slouch. Orange is the New Black received eight Emmy nominations over its seven-season run, whereas Ozark netted a whopping 45.

Ozark was especially a big winner for Netflix, with series star Jason Bateman pulling in Emmy nominations nearly every year the show was on (and even notching a win in Outstanding Directing) and Julia Garner winning Outstanding Supporting Actress three separate times.

It’s likely a large portion of the viewership numbers are from a resurgence in Squid Game‘s popularity, too—the streamer’s horror-thriller series pulled in 231 million hours of viewing across all three seasons, the third of which premiered just last month.

Orange Is the New Black, Ozark, Money Heist, Squid Game, Red Notice, Leo and We Can Be Heroes are all streaming now on Netflix.